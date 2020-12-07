Schneider scores 29, HLHF girls bounce back

The Bulldogs put that disappointment away Saturday with a fast start and a double-digit lead. Battle Creek cut it to just three in the second quarter but never came any closer.

HLHF extended it back out to double digits in the third and maintained control the rest of the way.

"Having the first game over with is good. I didn't think we played poorly, we just couldn't score, and (Battle Creek) didn't really have an answer for our big girl," Hanzel said. "I just felt like we were more at ease."

Schneider was 10 of 19 shooting and had help down low from Mollie Groteluschen. The sophomore was 5 of 11 with 10 points and two rebounds. HLHF earned 30 trips to the line and converted 15 foul shots.

"She stepped up today, and she's only going to get better," Hanzel said. "We've just got to figure out how to get her balanced because she's so easy to push over. She can get stronger."

Schneider had 12 the night before in the loss. Senior Lexi Frauendorfer was the only other Bulldog in double digits with 10. HLHF hit just 13 of 53 (25%) and was 2 of 17 (12%) from long range.