Schneider scores 29, HLHF girls bounce back

The Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls were encouraged by their performance despite a loss Friday against Clarkson/Leigh; encouraged but frustrated.
Thankfully, the Bulldogs had the opportunity to wipe that frustration away less than 24 hours later. HLHF took down Battle Creek 60-51 and earned the first win of the year following a 51-42 loss.
Addison Schneider had a career-high 29 points and also grabbed 20 rebounds.
"That's a new high for both my points and rebounds, which is kind of crazy because I didn't have quite the game I wanted to last night. It made me feel really good getting that," Schneider said. "It was nice to get back (on the court) and kind of balance it out."
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 5 to begin the season, faced a tough challenge in starting with the C-2 No. 3 Patriots. Clarkson/Leigh returned its top scorer and several others that played at the state tournament a year ago. HLHF graduated its starting point guard and only had the full team available for practice a few times in the first three weeks of training.
Yet, unsure what she'd get from her group, HLHF coach Kandee Hanzel was reassured when the Bulldogs hung with Patriots throughout the night. The two teams were tied at the end of the first, second and third quarters.
Crucial mistakes in the fourth quarter led to big Clarkson/Leigh shots and an HLHF loss.
The Bulldogs put that disappointment away Saturday with a fast start and a double-digit lead. Battle Creek cut it to just three in the second quarter but never came any closer.
HLHF extended it back out to double digits in the third and maintained control the rest of the way.
"Having the first game over with is good. I didn't think we played poorly, we just couldn't score, and (Battle Creek) didn't really have an answer for our big girl," Hanzel said. "I just felt like we were more at ease."
Schneider was 10 of 19 shooting and had help down low from Mollie Groteluschen. The sophomore was 5 of 11 with 10 points and two rebounds. HLHF earned 30 trips to the line and converted 15 foul shots.
"She stepped up today, and she's only going to get better," Hanzel said. "We've just got to figure out how to get her balanced because she's so easy to push over. She can get stronger."
Schneider had 12 the night before in the loss. Senior Lexi Frauendorfer was the only other Bulldog in double digits with 10. HLHF hit just 13 of 53 (25%) and was 2 of 17 (12%) from long range.
The two sides were tied 7-7, 20-20 and 31-31 at the start of the fourth. Clarkson/Leigh freshman Chloe Hanel started the deciding run for the Patriots. She scored inside and Clarkson/Leigh took advantage of back-to-back HLHF turnovers. Bailey Lemburg hit two 3-pointers off those mistakes and turned a one-point Bulldog lead into a seven-point Patriot advantage.
HLHF then had to speed up the offense and send Clarkson/Leigh to the line.
"I was pleased. I left there thinking, 'We're going to be OK,'" Hanzel said. "I didn't know how we were going to do or how we were going to react. (Saturday) we were more composed and more relaxed."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!