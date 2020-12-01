Scoring more points key for Shamrock girls

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball averaged fewer than 40 points per game last season yet finished just two games under .500. The Shamrocks lost three games by five points or fewer and four by eight or less.
At 37 points per game, Scotus was near the bottom of C-1 in scoring. Against a schedule that was ranked the second-hardest by MaxPreps.com, it's a wonder SCC managed to win as many games as it did with an inconsistent and often disjointed offense. Just a few more hoops here or there and Scotus is 14-8 instead of two games under .500.
Scotus brings back 3-point record holder Camille Pelan, starting point guard Kamryn Chohon and regulars Ava Kuhl, Jenae Rusher, Clarissa Kosch, Grace Mustard and Hailey Steffensmeier intent on improving on that side of the court.
The five seniors were a part of the 2018 championship squad, have been playing together since the fourth grade and are working on returning Scotus to state after a two-year absence. They understand a better offense will be essential to realizing those goals.
"Our first two weeks of practice have been really good. We all know what we’re capable of and we can see our potential," Pelan said. "Obviously, our goal is state. But we’re working hard so, no matter what happens, we know we’re giving it our all."
Scotus had seven seniors on the squad when it went 22-5 in 2018 and won the program's fifth state championship. The five who are seniors this winter didn't have a whole lot of playing time back then, but having played against those teammates, they say it was valuable to see how to win at the highest level.
Getting there, they realize, means scoring more points. However, that has been a work in progress the last two years.
After the championship season, Scotus lost all-state post-Bailey Lehr less than a week before the first game. Without the time necessary to adjust, the offense struggled all year long.
Those struggles continued again last year when, still lacking a true post presence, Scotus hadn't found ways to create easy baskets. Pelan was no longer a secret to defenses. She was regularly denied passes and pushed further and further off the 3-point line.
When a regular scorer outside of Pelan failed to emerge, Scotus again averaged just 37 points per game.
But now two years removed from the title, Scotus has seniors that have been in the lineup in some form or fashion since their sophomore year and have a handful of juniors and sophomores who played important roles a year ago.
Scotus believes now is the time when experience and talent will come together.
"It was really exciting," Rusher said thinking back to her freshman year. "I want the underclassmen to feel how special it is to get to state and play at Pinnacle Bank Arena. I want our whole team to get to have that experience like they did."
Because of Rusher, Steffensmeier and Grace Mustard, Scotus has some veteran players in the post for the first time since 2018. Yet, while the Shamrocks can add another dimension that's been missing down low, the focus since winter training began has been on speed and transition. As much as Rusher, Steffensmeier and Mustard can add down low, Scotus will still be smaller than most opponents.
Thus, running the floor and scoring before the defense can set up seems the most likely path toward more points.
"The thing with us is, we're always going to play hard, we're always willing to do that, so I think we'll always be good defensively because of that," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "So, offensively, it's a lot of execution, a lot of taking great shots. That's why this year we're trying to play a little faster, get ourselves easier shots, more shots and more possessions."
What that looks like is potentially two methods of scoring built on an up tempo pace. First, Scotus is building an attack focused on getting the rebound and running for a layup in two or three passes. Should the defense shut that down, Ridder is confident there's enough versatile talent on the floor in the motion offense to get a great shot. Ideally, faster transition leads to a better shot early in the possession.
Ridder said last season's struggles were in part to missed shots but also a failure by the coaching staff in training the team to execute better.
"We can get a lot easier shots if we execute better, and that starts with coaching," he said. "We as coaches didn't do a good enough job in that area of putting our kids in good positions. ...We've got to put kids in better spots, and then when we get them, we've got to make them."
Though more points in the games Scotus lost by single digits would have only added four more wins, that's not true of every season. When the Shamrocks won it all two years ago, they only averaged just over 44 points per game. Will hitting that number and being seven points better than the past two years leave Scotus in position for a trophy? That also varies from year to year. But Ridder said there's no reason this group shouldn't have state and championship aspirations if the offense finds a new gear.
"They should definitely be dreaming (about state) and thinking about it. If we can just score a few more points, however that works, you can change your destiny in a lot of the games we played last year," he said. "Defensively we can be good enough, compete and work hard. ...They have no reason not to be. That should be their goal - to come to work every day to put themselves in a position to play in the state tournament. As we learned a few years ago, anything can happen."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
