Scoring more points key for Shamrock girls

Thus, running the floor and scoring before the defense can set up seems the most likely path toward more points.

"The thing with us is, we're always going to play hard, we're always willing to do that, so I think we'll always be good defensively because of that," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "So, offensively, it's a lot of execution, a lot of taking great shots. That's why this year we're trying to play a little faster, get ourselves easier shots, more shots and more possessions."

What that looks like is potentially two methods of scoring built on an up tempo pace. First, Scotus is building an attack focused on getting the rebound and running for a layup in two or three passes. Should the defense shut that down, Ridder is confident there's enough versatile talent on the floor in the motion offense to get a great shot. Ideally, faster transition leads to a better shot early in the possession.

Ridder said last season's struggles were in part to missed shots but also a failure by the coaching staff in training the team to execute better.

"We can get a lot easier shots if we execute better, and that starts with coaching," he said. "We as coaches didn't do a good enough job in that area of putting our kids in good positions. ...We've got to put kids in better spots, and then when we get them, we've got to make them."