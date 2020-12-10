SCOTUS CENTRAL CATHOLIC SUPER SENIOR CAMILLE PELAN

Scotus Central Catholic shooting guard Camille Pelan is an an odd position. Before her career was even half over, her name was already hanging on the wall outside of the Dowd Activity Center.

She's only adder her name to more slots on the board since then. Pelan, who announced her arrival on the scene in just her fourth game as a starter, is the Shamrock record holder in 3-pointers made in a game, a season and a career.

She hit five that night in a win over Omaha Concordia then canned six a few weeks later in the Columbus Holiday Tournament championship game.

Every time she makes her way from the locker room to the part of school with the classrooms, or heads to lunch, or leaves for the day, or ... suffice to say she's up and down the hallway with her name on the record board several times a day every day.

While that could be an uncomfortable position for some, Pelan's learned to take it in stride. There always seems to be a younger teammate or seventh grader who points out the obvious. Over time she's learned to deflect and move on to the next conversation.

"People always say, 'Camille I see your name,' and I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s up there,'" she said.