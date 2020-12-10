SCOTUS CENTRAL CATHOLIC SUPER SENIOR CAMILLE PELAN

Scotus Central Catholic shooting guard Camille Pelan is an an odd position. Before her career was even half over, her name was already hanging on the wall outside of the Dowd Activity Center.
She's only adder her name to more slots on the board since then. Pelan, who announced her arrival on the scene in just her fourth game as a starter, is the Shamrock record holder in 3-pointers made in a game, a season and a career.
She hit five that night in a win over Omaha Concordia then canned six a few weeks later in the Columbus Holiday Tournament championship game.
Every time she makes her way from the locker room to the part of school with the classrooms, or heads to lunch, or leaves for the day, or ... suffice to say she's up and down the hallway with her name on the record board several times a day every day.
While that could be an uncomfortable position for some, Pelan's learned to take it in stride. There always seems to be a younger teammate or seventh grader who points out the obvious. Over time she's learned to deflect and move on to the next conversation.
"People always say, 'Camille I see your name,' and I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s up there,'" she said.
Pelan says basketball is a game she's been playing since birth. At the Pelan household, the concrete slab in the back yard has lines drawn on it that came in handy last spring when training was shut down during the pandemic. But before then, the slab was the sight of family battles in games of Pig or Horse. With four brothers and two parents who played hoops in high school, there were no shortage of opponents.
Pelan began to realize her ability to hit shots from the perimeter in grade school, was encouraged and aided by mom and dad to increase her training more and more in the years after and began to recognize in junior high that being a sharpshooter could earn her way to college.
Of course, as time went on, those backyard contests began to swing heavily in favor of the family member who could hit from distance. Thus, while it might be pretty neat to see your name on the board at school, holding bragging rights at home has always been a little more satisfying.
"That’s why I win, usually," Pelan said with a laugh. "They can't make the shots that I can."
But success has never been an individual focus. Pelan and her senior teammates are more interested in shared success this upcoming winter than in producing any sort of record-breaking performances, no matter how impressive.
Pelan and the four other seniors were part of the roster three years ago when the Scotus girls won the fifth championship in program history. With better depth, more offensive ability and a school record holder spotting up on the outside, Pelan and the Shamrocks are aiming to make it six.
Putting her name on a trophy in the case and on the championship photo hanging in the hall would surpass having her name on the record board, even if some of those records are never broken.
"Me and the four seniors have been playing together ever since we were in the fourth grade. We all want to win a state championship. This year, we have the potential if we put it all together," Pelan said. "We’ve been practicing really hard through quarantine. We figured out a way for everyone to train even when we couldn’t be together. It’s not about me. The team goal is to get to state and win the championship. That’s my main focus – to be with my teammates and enjoy my last team here, seal the deal and try to get a championship."
-Nate Tenopir
