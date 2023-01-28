Scotus girls advance past Kearney Catholic to the Centennial Conference championship game

BOYS TOWN—The Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball team advanced past Kearney Catholic Thursday for the Shamrocks’ first trip to the Centennial Conference championship game since 2012. The Shamrocks won 44-29 to reach the conference finals in Boys Town Saturday.

Scotus and Kearney were close in three of the four quarters with the second being the only quarter not within two points. In the first quarter, the Shamrocks outscored the Stars 14-13. The second quarter was the most important for Scotus. The Shamrocks pulled off a 14-4 quarter over Kearney thanks to a strong defensive performance to take a 28-17 lead going into the half.

“Our kids take a lot of pride in it, they want to be really good on defense they want to prevent people from scoring,” Scotus coach Jarrod Ridder said. “It’s just fun to see them really want to compete on that end of the floor.”

The Shamrocks would close the game by outscoring the Stars in both the third and fourth quarters 9-7 and 7-5 to pull out the 15-point win.

Scotus did survive a bit of a run from the Stars in the fourth as Kearney opened the quarter on a 5-0 run before the Shamrocks finally scored around the 3:30 mark in the third.

“In that fourth quarter we missed four or five layups which are great shots at the rim that we normally make, you knew if you were getting those looks they were going to fall eventually,” Ridder said. “We did a great job of closing out the game with free throws and great defense on the other end.”

Scotus would close the game on a 7-0 run with the team shooting 7 for 10 from the line in the fourth.

The Shamrock offense played a well-balanced and complete game with six girls getting on the score sheet including four scorers finishing with over five.

Joanna Rusher led Scotus in scoring on the night with 14 points. Rusher scored on some tough shots in the paint with contact from defenders, while also showing an ability to make a deep shot by making a three in the opening quarter.

“I’ve really been trying to work on taking my time, me and Hailey (Steffensmeier) have been working on challenging each other during practice,” Rusher said. “We have been working on finishing with a lot of touch with each other so we can get more points on the inside.”

Kaelyn Dierman was the only other Shamrock to finish with double figures with 10. Emma Brezenski was close to double figures with nine points.

Larkyn Mahoney was the fourth Scotus player to finish with over five points as she scored six. Maysa Kuhl contributed with three points and Steffensmeier added two.

With the win, Scotus is now on a four-game win streak and improved to 14-4 overall along with having a chance to claim conference gold. No Shamrock on the roster has played in the Centennial Conference championship.

“We’ve worked really hard this season and all my teammates have worked really hard, we also challenge each other during practice to try to get better and work towards this, we really wanted this so it’s a big deal for us,” Rusher said. “We’re going to work really hard, we’re really looking forward to this Saturday and we really want to win.”

Making it to the conference championship games means a great amount not only to the players but to the coaches as well.

“The Centennial Conference a lot of years has state title teams or teams playing in the state tournament,” Ridder said. “It’s a really tough task to get to the finals, that shows a lot to the kids with the team they become, their toughness and their grit to find ways to come down and win.”

In the conference title game, Scotus will face 14-2 Lincoln Christian. Lincoln Christian advanced to the finals after a 51-44 win over Lincoln Lutheran Thursday following the Scotus game.

“They’re big, they’re athletic. If we come out and play really hard and compete we can play with anybody,” Ridder said.

The Shamrocks and Crusaders have faced off against each other once already this season with Lincoln Christian getting the better of Scotus in Lincoln. The Crusaders managed to pull off a 37-32 win on Jan. 12.