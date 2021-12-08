Scotus girls can't stop the bleeding in home loss to GACC

It was all going according to plan Thursday night for the Scotus Central Catholic girls. SCC had forced West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic out of its full court press and had limited the Bluejays, who had scored 66 and 75 in the previous two games, to just 13 points at halftime.

It was all exactly how coach Jarrod Ridder drew it up until the Shamrocks went scoreless over the final six-plus minutes of the third quarter and saw a 24-13 lead turn into a 30-24 deficit when GACC scored 17 in a row on its way to a 37-34 win.

Scotus fell behind by as much as seven in the fourth quarter but was within a point late and had three chances to take the lead but missed on all three opportunities.

The Shamrocks had it back once more down three but had a pass tipped out of bounds then gave away the inbounds pass on a turnover with one second remaining.

"I think it was pretty remarkable we got them out of their press in the first half. We really did a great job defensively, we just had a stretch there in the third quarter that allowed them to get back in it," Ridder said. "We had some turnovers and things that allowed them to get some easy buckets and some open threes and let them get back in it."

Scotus had its own long run early in the second and seized control of a game that saw GACC take a 7-5 lead at the end of the first. The Shamrocks scored 10 in a row and hit 8 of 11 in the second while building an 8-point, 21-13, halftime edge.

Two free throws by freshman Emma Brezenski and another by Hailey Steffensmeier to start the third extended the advantage to 11 when disaster struck. Scotus went 0 for 8 in the third, turned it over six times and allowed GACC to shoot 4 of 5 from distance.

The Bluejays started the run with a free throw, hit a three, hit another three off a Shamrock turnover, scored a layup on a Scotus giveaway, hit another three, made two of three at the line following a foul from three-point range and hit another three.

A Grace Mustard and-1 then Brezenski steal and bucket stopped the momentum but GACC scored the next five in a row and led 35-28. Mustard scored twice, once on a turnover and once on an offensive rebound, and Joanna Rusher hit two at the line to cut it to a one-point game with just over a minute to play.

A missed three and two driving bank shots in the paint missed and gave GACC possession on a jump ball with 21 seconds remaining. The Bluejays made two at the line then survived one final Scotus try to tie it at the buzzer.

"We had a stretch like that against Hastings St. Cecilia, too," Ridder said. "We (as coaches) have to figure out a way to put them in positions to stop that bleeding."

The loss overshadowed an otherwise encouraging varsity debut for Brezenski. The freshman had a game-high 13 but just four after halftime. She scored Scotus' first points on a three in the first quarter, made back-to-back buckets in the second including after an offensive rebound, hit a jumper late in the third, sank two free throws at the start of the third and had a steal and a layup in the fourth.

Mustard had 12 while Steffensmeier had three in a reduced role after catching an elbow or another appendage in the first quarter and losing a tooth from the top right side of her mouth. She also bit through her tongue on the play and missed a large stretch of the first half.

"When you play really good teams, and we're playing a lot of them, you have to play for all four quarters," Ridder said. "That's where, our young team, we're still growing in that area. … You definitely saw how talented we are and what we could look like."

Friday at home continues a streak of ranked teams to start the season. Scotus lost by three at C-2 No. 1 St. Cecilia, lost by three Tuesday to C-2 No. 5 GACC, plays C-1 No. 3 GICC on Friday and hosts D-2 No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis on Saturday.

GICC beat Scotus 58-43 last year in Grand Island. Since 2006 the two have played 16 times. Scotus leads 9-7. The average margin of victory is just over seven points. Four of the past six have been decided by a total of 15 points.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.