Scotus girls draw Broken Bow

Scotus Central Catholic's girls subdistrict title win in a close one Thursday night over David City has earned the Shamrocks a chance at the state tournament.

SCC defeated David City 36-33 with late free throws and can make it back to state for the second time in the last four years with a win next week.

Scotus learned Friday that it will play Broken Bow at Grand Island Northwest Feb. 25. The Shamrocks are the 12 seed facing the No. 3 team in the Lincoln Journal Star ratings and fifth seed in the 16-team district final.

Broken Bow has put together a 22-1 season with its only loss a 54-47 defeat to Wood River on Jan. 5.

The Indians average over 53 points per game and allow just over 33.

"They have some very talented guards who can really shoot," Scotus coach Jarrod Ridder said. "We will have to handle their full court pressure. We will have to play inside-out versus their multiple zones. Defensively, we need to be able control their shooters and make them take tough 2s."

