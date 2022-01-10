Scotus girls end mini skid

Nine games have been decided by a total of 30 points for Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball this season including each of the past three.

After losing to Lakeview by a point and St. Paul by six, SCC snapped a two-game skid on Saturday with a 29-26 victory over Wahoo Neumann.

The Shamrocks led for the final two quarters-plus after a big surge in the second but, like often, couldn't quite create enough separation to avoid the drama of another fourth-quarter nail biter.

Two layups by junior post Hailey Steffensmeier and free throws from Grace Mustard were just enough to hold off the Cavaliers and improve Scotus to 7-5.

"Our defense definitely made the difference. We really limited what the Vedral girl. I don't think she made a shot all game. I think we did a really good job of not giving them layups and contesting threes," Scotus coach Jarrod Ridder said. "Holding them to only one three-point basket all game was kind of a big deal."

Elsa Vedral has been Neuman's most consistent scorer this season. Scotus limited her to five points and she went five of six at the free throw line, all in the first half. Kali Jurgensmeier made a three in the first quarter for the first Neumann points of the game, but as Ridder said, the Cavs were either chased off the arc the rest of the game or forced to take guarded shots from the perimeter.

Steffensmeier started with five points in the first and helped lead Scotus to a 9-7 lead after the first eight minutes. She then hit a three in the second, Grace Mustard scored four and the Shamrocks took a 19-10 lead into the break. Three points at the line for Vedral were the only offense surrendered in the second.

Scotus had a chance to extend that lead to double digits in the third but only managed a layup by Emma Brezenski and a free throw from Steffensmeier.

Neumann had it down to a point in the fourth when Steffensmeier extended it back to three on a layup. Neumann answered to pull back within one but Mustard grabbed an offensive rebound from a free throw miss, drew a foul and sank two from the line to put it away in the final seconds.

Neumann had a chance on a final possession, missed a shot, rebounded and took a three that went in after a foul call. However, the foul was called on the floor and Scotus had a foul to give. That left 2.3 seconds and a desperation heave.

"We kept making just enough plays on offense to keep the lead," Ridder said. "That kept pressure on them to score and helped, too."

Steffensmeier led with 12 points while Mustard scored 10. The Shamrocks travel to 5-4 Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday.

"It always seems to be a one score game either way in the fourth quarter," Ridder said. "It was nice that Grace stepped up and made a couple free throws. Even the layup late and finding ways to score late, it's nice to come out on the right end of one of those."

