Scotus girls fade late at St. Paul

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball scored just seven points after halftime on Tuesday at No. 5 St. Paul and saw a win fade away late in a 40-34 loss. The Shamrocks held a small lead throughout the first half and much of the night but then scored just three field goals after intermission and went 1 of 6 from the line.

Scotus also never quite found an answer for 6-foot-1 Wildcat senior Olivia Poppert. Poppert went 9 of 12 from the line, knocked down two three-pointers and scored 17 points.

Scotus led 17-12 after the first and 27-25 at halftime. Both teams combined for just seven points in the third. Poppert helped her side close out the win in the fourth with six points including a big three-pointer and three free throws.

"For them, they play through (Poppert). They had longer possessions to try and get opportunities for her to score, and we need to get out and run and so do those kind of things to give ourselves chances to score," Scotus coach Jarrod Ridder said. "The game was pretty fast in the first half and then it really slowed down in the second."

Scotus found the scoring touch early, hit two first-quarter threes and had field goals from five different players. Poppert, reluctant to come out of the paint and guard Shamrock junior post Hailey Steffensmeier, gave up a three to Steffensmeier in the first and second.

Junior guard Kaelyn Dierman also hit twice from the perimeter in the first half and Kate Maguire and Grace Mustard chipped in with buckets. But while the offense was consistent, Scotus could never quite pull away.

Poppert had seven points in the first quarter, two in the second and three other teammates made shots in the second.

Scotus shot St. Paul out of its planned box-and-one in the first quarter and also forced the Wildcats out of the triangle-and-two in the second. But St. Paul's man-to-man defense, and Scotus' ability to get stops, slowed the pace in the second half.

"It was tough for us to pressure without giving up something inside," Ridder said. "I thought we played really good defense in the second half, which led to them having longer possessions."

It was a 34-34 tie in the fourth, and Scotus had several possessions to take the lead but came up empty. When St. Paul went up 36-34, there were more consecutive chances to tie or take the lead, but again the offense struggled. Down 37-34, Scotus turned it over. The Wildcats then finished it at the free throw line.

"When you have chances to win games against good teams, and St. Paul is number one in C-1 in power points, you've got to learn how to handle that and perform the task at hand under pressure," Ridder said.

Steffensmeier had 10 and Dierman eight to lead Scotus. The Sharmocks fell to 6-5 and host Wahoo Neumann at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"We're getting a lot of great opportunities to (win games late against good teams). Sometimes the shots go in, sometimes they don't," Ridder said. "But it's really about learning how to execute and doing your job, and doing it at a really high level, and building those habits so the next time you get that opportunity you're able to perform."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

