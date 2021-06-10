Scotus girls get offensive

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball is focusing on offense during its team camp and various summer workouts. The Shamrocks had their highest scoring average since the 2018 state title team but still lacked the kind of scoring punch that is necessary to reach those lofty heights.
SCC averaged 42.2 points per game, up just about five from the year before, but said goodbye to five seniors that had a wide enough variety of sizes and skill sets to make up an entire starting lineup. The seniors weren't always the first five on the floor, but their graduation undoubtedly leaves inexperience in all but a handful of positions and little to no depth to rely on.
Thus, it would seem coach Jarrod Ridder has his hands full. Finding the right players and coaching those players to be better offensively started in earnest last week at the team camp inside the Dowd Activity Center.
Scotus also plays in a summer league it hosts along with several area programs. Before the new school year begins, the Shamrocks will also be going to a team camp in York.
"For us, it's shooting and scoring," Ridder said. "If you're going to become a really good shooter, or develop some skills, that needs to happen in the offseason. Our camp and the summer is to give these kids the tools not only to practice at camp but take it with them when they go to the Y(MCA) or work out on their driveway or wherever. That's where you're going to see the biggest gains."
Scotus has traditionally been a defensive-minded program. John Petersen, Sean Wickham and Ridder have each delivered state titles with teams that could get stops and do just enough on the other end of the court to be successful.
However, in the generation since Petersen won three in a row, female players are becoming more skilled in driving the basketball, hitting from the perimeter and creating scoring opportunities. One needs only to look at the current landscape in Nebraska to realize that, while most teams still rely on defense, above average offense is almost a requirement for deep runs in Lincoln.
Of the last 15 girls state champions in Class C-1, only Scotus in 2018 and Pierce in 2013 averaged fewer than 50 points per game.
"I think (becoming better offensively) that's any team anywhere, and I also think once the season hits, we can grow in the team aspect," Ridder said. "But the skill set, it's got to be built now."
And that skill set will need to improve for players that, mostly, haven't yet done it on a varsity floor. Holdovers Kate Maguire, Grace Mustard and Haley Steffensmeier have the most returning experience. The rest of the roster figured rarely figured into the result.
"We graduated five seniors, and not only were they really good at basketball, they were great leaders. Our team in every area will be different because of what they provided for the team," Ridder said. "That's why it's nice to get things going so you can start playing games and getting into situations where you can learn and grow from those scenarios."
Ridder also welcomes in a new assistant coach, Joe Schoenfelder, who was promoted from junior high. Last year's assistant, Mike VunCannon, took over the boys program. Another assistant, Jill Brichacek is still on staff and starting her second year.
Schoenfelder's familiarity with the program at the middle school level should allow a smooth transition.
"We have good athletes coming up. We have the opportunity to be a really good defensive team. We just have to work on our skills on offense and we can do a lot of nice things there as well," Ridder said. "It's just unproven at this point because they haven't had the chance to do it in a varsity game."
