Scotus girls get offensive

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball is focusing on offense during its team camp and various summer workouts. The Shamrocks had their highest scoring average since the 2018 state title team but still lacked the kind of scoring punch that is necessary to reach those lofty heights.

SCC averaged 42.2 points per game, up just about five from the year before, but said goodbye to five seniors that had a wide enough variety of sizes and skill sets to make up an entire starting lineup. The seniors weren't always the first five on the floor, but their graduation undoubtedly leaves inexperience in all but a handful of positions and little to no depth to rely on.

Thus, it would seem coach Jarrod Ridder has his hands full. Finding the right players and coaching those players to be better offensively started in earnest last week at the team camp inside the Dowd Activity Center.

Scotus also plays in a summer league it hosts along with several area programs. Before the new school year begins, the Shamrocks will also be going to a team camp in York.