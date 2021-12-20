Scotus girls learn from mistakes at Pierce, bounce back in win over West Point-Beemer

Lessons learned about closing games out will certainly stick with the Scotus Central Catholic girls after a road loss and a home win over the weekend.

SCC lost at Pierce 34-31 on Friday then came back home for a 42-40 victory on Saturday against West Point-Beemer.

Scotus faced large deficits in the fourth quarter of both games, came back and took a lead in both but made enough mistakes that the Shamrocks had to settle for a split.

Scotus trailed Pierce 25-20 at the start of the fourth and saw the deficit stretch to as much as nine. SCC took a brief lead then went 4 of 10 from the free throw line and saw the win slip away.

Saturday it was a 38-29 hole with eight minutes to play. The defense then locked down and the free throw shooting was just good enough.

"We've just got to find ways to score and get, at least, four to six points so the drought isn't quite so big," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "That's how we get behind, is we just don't score; that happened both nights. Then we come back and handle adversity well, make some shots and get the lead in both games. We were able to keep it against West Point."

Scotus generated four points in the third quarter Friday at Pierce and saw a two-point deficit stretch to five in the fourth. Kaelyn Dierman was fouled shooting a three, made all three shots and hit from the perimeter to give the Shamrocks the lead. Grace Mustard added a bucket and Dierman made a layup and drew a foul but Scotus also had four trips to the line that included an 0 for 1, a 1 for 2 and a miss on the front end of one-and-ones.

Scotus was up one with under a minute to go, gave up a bucket, missed on a one-and-one, allowed two free throws then missed a three at the buzzer.

Saturday against the Cadets, the Shamrocks again had just four points in the third quarter and trailed by nine at the start of the fourth. But the defense didn't allow a field goal over the final eight minutes and gave up just two free throws.

Scotus had 11 attempts at the line and hit seven. Mustard scored three times and made an and-1. Hailey Steffensmeier went 5 for 8 at the line.

"They shot really well from three. In the fourth quarter we just did a better job of stopping dribble penetration and guarding the three-point line better to not allow them as many open looks," Ridder said. "We also turned them over more in the fourth quarter and didn't get as many opportunities to score."

Mustard had 16 points and was joined in double digits by Steffensemeier with 10.

Scotus is 4-3 and wraps up the first third of the season on Tuesday at Class D-1 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. HLFH is the fifth ranked team Scotus will have played in its first eight games.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

