Scotus girls run past Lakeview

Sixteen straight points from the start of the third to nearly the end of the game earned Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball a 37-29 sub-district win Tuesday night over Lakeview on the Lady Vikes home floor.

The two old rivals met for the second Tuesday in a row with much more on the the line than a week ago when Grace Mustard hit a jumper in the lane for a 24-23 Scotus win in the final seconds.

The Shamrocks trailed in that one start to finish until the final bucket. Tuesday was another defensive struggle but one that included slightly more offense due to a few factors.

Scotus forced 15 Lakeview giveaways and scored 17 points on those extra opportunities. SCC won the battle on the glass by a slim 23-17 margin but had 11 offensive boards and converted those into seven points.

Twenty-four points combined in those two areas are huge in a game that had a total of 66 points scored.

Scotus had been in a similar spot earlier this season when it played back-to-back contests against Fremont Bergan. The 'Rocks dropped the first one on the schedule then returned to Fremont for the first round of the conference tournament four days later and was much better in a win.

Having seen how the tables can turn in just a few days, Scotus wasn't about to be on the other side of it this time.

"At Bergan we lost then won. Tonight we had the mindset that we can win both," junior post player Hailey Steffensmeier said. "We had a really confident mindset that we'd get it done."]

Steffensmeier started the deciding sequence with two offensive rebounds. She scored on the first then drew a foul and sank a free throw on the second. Mustard sandwiched her own putback between those two plays. Five straight points gave Scotus a 22-21 lead.

Lakeview junior Haley Frenzen started the half with a drive and a bucket. The Lady Vikes didn't score again until senior Saylor Eberhart hit a three-pointer with under two minutes to go in the game.

Mustard scored twice more before the end of the third. Scotus took a 26-21 into the fourth then started the final frame with a three by Kaelyn Dierman, a Dierman free throw and an Emma Brezenski three that essentially put the nail in the coffin.

"(Turnovers and rebounds) are a big part of what they do with their pressure, and their bigs are always going hard to the glass," Lakeview coach Monte Jones said. "I think the overall difference, offensively for them, was Mustard shot pretty well from medium range. She had six field goals, and, again, after playing three times in games where nobody had scored much, I think that's the key."

A Maddie Vogt three in the final minute of the first sent Lakeview to the quarter break up 8-7. Mustard's first points on a layup and a foul then a putback by Steffensmeier seized the lead back for Scotus.

Lakeview junior Tori Osten scored five straight later in the frame and wrestled the lead back for the remainder of the half. Scotus tied it 17-17 but Osten scored on a rebound in the final minute for a 19-17 advantage.

Frenzen had the first bucket of the second half before Lakeview went more than 13 minutes without a point.

Lakeview ended the season with a 13-10 record. The Lady Vikes say goodbye to a group of seniors that helped put together both winning seasons the program has experienced in the last 15 years.

"They went hard; they just went after it. Grace flew in one time and (grabbed) a rebound over everybody. She had no business getting it but she just went after it," Scotus coach Jarrod Ridder said. "And Hailey always battles."

Some of that fight might have been inspired by a raucous Scotus student section that went eight or nine rows deep in the southeast corner of the gym. Unlike the previous week when the atmosphere matched the play, Tuesday night brought out a more rowdy environment.

Scotus will hope to play in front of the same support Thursday when it returns to Lakeview to face top seed David City. The Shamrocks beat the Scouts 36-33 in last year's sub title game. David City beat Boone Central in Tuesday's first game 49-35 thanks to 25 points by senior Neely Behrns.

"They have some really good players; we're going to have to play hard," Steffensmeier said. "But I have confidence that we're going to bring it and get the win."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.