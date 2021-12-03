Scotus girls upset hopes dashed late by #1 St. Cecilia

The Scotus Central Catholic girls allowed just nine total points in the second and third quarters and were set up for an upset at Hastings St. Cecilia on Thursday when all-state player and UNK recruit Bailey Kissinger rescued the Bluehawks from the brink

Scotus trailed 12-8 after one and 18-16 at halftime then took a 24-21 lead through three. The Shamrocks held the lead most of the way through the second half when Kissinger scored on a hoop and a foul with three minutes to go.

That gave St. Cecilia the lead for good. Scotus had a chance to tie late but had just six seconds and missed a desperation shot from distance..

"Early on you could tell they were the more experienced team the way they came out," Scotus coach Jarrod Ridder said. "Once our kids settled in I thought we competed well. We played really good defense, we did a really good job on Kissinger and we did a really good job down low."

Scotus junior Hailey Steffensmeier led the Shamrocks with 11 points. Scotus held Kissinger to eight. She had just three through the first three quarters.

