Scotus, Lakeview pushed to Wednesday

Area teams itching to get on the postseason trail will have to wait a day longer when frigid temperatures canceled school, and thus, postponed the beginning of subdistrict play in some areas.

For a full run down of how the schedule has changed, consult the NSAA website.

For area teams in the Telegram/David City Banner-Press/Schuyler Sun coverage area, the changes are as follows.

The Scotus Central Catholic girls will host Boone Central at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Lakeview and David City follow in the second game at the Dowd Activity Center.

The Schuyler girls saw their season come to a close 58-15 on Monday night in a loss to South Sioux City.

Howells-Dodge and Wisner-Pilger were still set for at 7 o'clock tipoff Tuesday evening in West Point.

Clarkson/Leigh hosted Stanton on Tuesday night as scheduled.

Shelby-Rising City played at Centennial Tuesday night in the early game while Aquinas Catholic and Cross County faced off in the late game.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family was still set to face Osmond on Tuesday. Twin River against High Plains at Greeley was moved to Tuesday. East Butler faces the winner on Wednesday in Greeley at 6 p.m.