 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scotus, Lakeview pushed to Wednesday
View Comments

Scotus, Lakeview pushed to Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Area Hoops

Area teams itching to get on the postseason trail will have to wait a day longer when frigid temperatures canceled school, and thus, postponed the beginning of subdistrict play in some areas.

For a full run down of how the schedule has changed, consult the NSAA website.

For area teams in the Telegram/David City Banner-Press/Schuyler Sun coverage area, the changes are as follows.

The Scotus Central Catholic girls will host Boone Central at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Lakeview and David City follow in the second game at the Dowd Activity Center.

The Schuyler girls saw their season come to a close 58-15 on Monday night in a loss to South Sioux City.

Howells-Dodge and Wisner-Pilger were still set for at 7 o'clock tipoff Tuesday evening in West Point.

Clarkson/Leigh hosted Stanton on Tuesday night as scheduled.

Shelby-Rising City played at Centennial Tuesday night in the early game while Aquinas Catholic and Cross County faced off in the late game.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family was still set to face Osmond on Tuesday. Twin River against High Plains at Greeley was moved to Tuesday. East Butler faces the winner on Wednesday in Greeley at 6 p.m.

Osceola faced Hampton in Osceola at 7:30 on Tuesday night. St. Edward was defeated by Elba 64-40 on Monday. Elba advanced to play Humphrey St. Francis on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

In Class A the district field has been released. Omaha Central will host Columbus next Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Reach The Telegram sports desk via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Patriot press punishes CHS girls
Girls

Patriot press punishes CHS girls

  • Updated

Millard South forced the Columbus High girls into 23 turnovers, held the Discoverers to just 32 shot attempts and under 30 points in a 68-29 P…

Pius girls muscle past CHS
Girls

Pius girls muscle past CHS

  • Updated

The second-leading scorer in Nebraska girls basketball put up 24 and the top-ranked team in the state made quick work of the Columbus High gir…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News