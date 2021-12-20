Scout D stymies Lakeview girls

There was a chance early for the Lakeview girls to potentially knock out upstart David City in Saturday's home game inside the Vikings' new gymnasium. But when the Scouts regained their composure, and played the same stout defense throughout, the visitors eventually overwhelmed the Lady Vikes for a 43-35 win on Saturday evening.

The win gave David City back-to-back victories over teams listed in the Journal Star preseason top 10 following a win Tuesday over Class C-2 No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh. The Scouts are 6-0 for the first time in more than 20 years.

On the other bench, Lakeview dropped to 3-3 and has three of the last four since starting the year 0-2. Senior Katee Korte wasn't available, but her absence was only part of the story. Most of it was continued shooting struggles for her teammates.

The Lady Vikes hit just 30%, 20% from the perimeter and went 3 of 21 combined in the second and third quarter. Lakeview led 10-2 early but then gave up the next six in a row and allowed David City back in it immediately.

The Lady Vikes then generated just eight more points over the next two quarters.

"David City did a good job of not panicking. You can tell, (Emily) Johnson and (Neely) Berhns, they're not only scorers but they're smart. They understand situations as they arise," Lakeview coach Monte Jones said. "They know what shot and they know when to go get the ball when it's a big moment, and they did that. So, you've got to credit them."

Berhns had 15 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double while Johnson added 11, was 3 for 11 from long range and passed the David City program mark for career three-pointers.

Lakeview scored just once in the second quarter after taking a 13-10 lead into the frame. Following a Hailey Frenzen bank shot in the lane, Johnson knocked down two threes and sent her side into the break up 18-15.

David City then scored eight in a row early in the third on free throws from Emily Glodowski, a three by Behrns and a three from Lili Eickmeier.

David City led 26-21 after the third quarter then stretched it to 10 at the start of the fourth when Behrns hit a free throw, scored on a layup and Jahde did the same.

Lakeview only came as close as six the rest of the way. The Scouts answered a Tori Osten three with a bucket by Eickmeier and free throws from Behrns. When the Lady Vikes cut it to 36-30, Eickmeier and Glodowski answered with back-to-back layups.

"They're smart in how they adjusted their defense," Jones said. "Late when we were switching up on them, they did a great job of adjusting."

Frenzen led Lakeview with 15 points on 6 of 13 shooting. Josie Bentz had seven rebounds. Maddi Vogt was nearly in double figures with nine points.

David City puts its 6-0 record on the line next week in its home holiday tournament. The field includes 0-6 Aquinas Catholic, 5-1 Douglas County West and 0-6 Palmyra.

Lakeview travels to Clarkson/Leigh before staring the holiday tournament next week against Schuyler.

"Tuesday and today were two games we were probably the underdogs in," Behrns said. "It's been a big week for us, and I think it shows people and proves to people how good of a team we can be."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

