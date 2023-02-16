After a season of offensive struggles for Lakeview its Achilles heel played a key role in its season-ending loss.

The Lady Vikes were simply outscored late by David City in the 43-31 loss at Scotus Central Catholic Tuesday where the team shot 11 for 44 (25%) from the floor.

The Scouts and Lady Vikes were neck and neck throughout with David City leading 11-6 after one. In the next two quarters, Lakeview slowly ate into the Scouts' lead outscoring them 11-10 in the second and 8-7 in the third.

"Our only struggle was shooting the ball, putting it in the basket and you can't fault their effort, fault their coachability and how they loved each other," Lakeview coach Monte Jones said. "That is what you want as a coach for your players so I'm proud of them."

David City and Lakeview seemed primed for a tight battle in the fourth quarter with the Scouts leading 28-25.

The fourth quarter started as a barn burner with both defenses forcing the offenses to struggle. David City outscored the Lady Vikes 3-0 midway through the fourth.

With the pressure building for Lakeview, the Lady Vikes were forced to foul sending the Scouts to the line where they would score all 15 of their fourth quarter points on 21 attempts.

With Lakeview's defense being forced to foul, its offense went ice cold as the Lady Vikes would not score until the 1:21 mark in the fourth. By that time David City's lead had grown to 34-25.

"I thought we got good looks offensively and just couldn't put it in, that's the name of the game, that's basketball," Jones said.

With the game still in reach for the Lady Vikes, the foul game hurt them as David City made eight straight at one point to put the game out of reach as the Scouts outscored Lakeview 15-6 to end the 12-point 43-31 loss.

"Sam (Schlautman, David City coach) did a good a job preparing his team," Jones said. "They hit a couple of shots early that let them believe in themselves and it was a dogfight from that point. Their game plan to really pack it in was the perfect plan, we missed shots and it worked for them."

The loss puts an end to six Lakeview seniors basketball careers with the Lady Vikes as Dusty Scott, Emily Wellman, Tori Osten, Josie Bentz, Haley Frenzen and Rori Reese say goodbye to the program.

"They had that perfect balance of leadership and working hard but also having fun, it was so fun to go to practice every day without having to worry about personality conflicts or focusing on the wrong thing," Jones said. "They were a blast to be with every day."

Three of the seniors scored in their final game with Frenzen leading the team in scoring with 13 points. Osten would add three and Bentz scored two.

"Haley (Frenzen) has had a great career and put a lot of time in over the offseason," Jones said. "This year people keyed in on her and it was tougher but she kept playing good defense, working and moving the ball when people would key in on her she learned how to give herself up for her team which is what you want."

Junior Taylor Helms was the only other Lady Vike to score over 10 as she scored 11 in the loss.

Lakeview finished the season with a 10-14 overall record.

The Lady Vikes will look to improve upon their 2022-2023 season in the next school year as Jones hopes to continue making the Lakeview girls' basketball program better.

"When I first got here my mission was to turn this from an activity to a sport and I feel I've done that," Jones said. "I have players that really care and invest. I think we've turned that corner and that's what I wanted to accomplish."