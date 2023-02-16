It is now the time of the year on the basketball calendar when games simply mean more, a loss could end a team's season and the only way to guarantee one more game is a win.

For the Scotus Central Catholic and Aurora girls, these stakes were on the line with the Shamrocks hosting the Huskies in the NSAA Subdistrict C1-7 semifinals Tuesday. Luckily for Scotus, their season will continue as they shut the door on Huskies' season in a 62-32 win.

"It's all about 'survive and advance' our kids came out and played hard, they did a lot of great things tonight," Scotus coach Jarrod Ridder said. "I give Aurora a lot of credit, they played very hard and made it tough for us to get this victory."

The Shamrocks opened the game looking to dominate Aurora as Scotus quickly jumped out to a 9-2 lead midway through the first quarter. For the remainder of the opening quarter, the scoring would balance out a bit as Scotus led 16-8 heading into the second quarter.

Scotus was led by three players in the first as Larkyn Mahoney, Quinn VunCannon and Joanna Rusher scored all 16 points for the Shamrocks. Mahoney and VunCannon each scored six as Rusher added four.

Rusher would add seven more points in the second quarter as the Shamrocks' lead grew after outscoring the Huskies 15-9 heading into the half with a 31-17 lead.

Scotus would continue to grow its lead in the third starting the second half on a 12-2 run. The Huskies would bite back a bit at the end of the third closing the quarter on a 9-3 run. Scotus still outscored Aurora 15-11 in the quarter to take a 46-28 lead into the fourth.

The Shamrocks' dominance would continue into the fourth as Scotus outscored the Huskies 16-5 to claim the 30-point 62-32 victory.

In the win, Scotus had a number of girls step and play well with four Shamrocks scoring over five points. Rusher led all scorers with 19 points as Mahoney and Hailey Steffensmeier each scored 10 or more points.

"We have a lot of kids that can do a lot of special things on our team, tonight was no different," Ridder said. "We kind of do things by committee because we have a lot of great players, tonight was another example of that."

Mahoney added 14 and Steffensmeier contributed with 10 points. The final Shamrock to score over five points was VunCannon with eight points.

"We just wanted to execute tonight and that goes for anyone and that happened to be me tonight," VunCannon said. "Our team has a lot of talent and that could be anyone on any night. I knew I had to be aggressive and step up a little bit, I relied on my teammates a lot. They're guiding me through it."

VunCannon played limited minutes but stepped for a shorthanded Scotus when she needed to with Kaelyn Dierman not playing.

"We have a lot of kids on our team that can play, not a lot of them get a chance to play in a varsity game," VunCannon said. "When kids get their opportunities, they're ready to step up and take advantage of that. We have a lot of those kids, our kids in practice do a great job against those that get to play in varsity games and making us better."

With the win, Scotus advances to the subdistrict final where they will face David City at home Thursday.

The David City Scouts finished the regular season with a 15-8 record and also won on Scotus' home floor Tuesday to earn a spot in the subdistrict finals. David City earned that spot with a 43-31 win over Lakeview.

"David City we're not too familiar with but anything can happen in the postseason. You have to be ready to play, play really hard and play well," Ridder said. "We just got to do all the stuff we've been doing all year and if we do that and really compete those are the things we're able to control and that's what we want to be able to do on Thursday."