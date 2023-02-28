The Scotus Central Catholic girls traveled to Gothenburg Friday for the C1-7 district finals.

The tight loss ends the season for Scotus as the Swedes bested the Shamrocks 44-36.

"I thought that our kids came out and played really hard, they did a great job of handling the pressure," Scotus coach Jarrod Ridder said. "They (Gothenburg) turn a lot of teams over and we actually got them to stop the press because we handled it so well. I'm so proud of them for that."

Scotus led early outscoring the Swedes 13-11 in the first quarter. Gothenburg would then outscore the Shamrocks 12-10 in the second quarter as the two teams went to the half with 23 points.

"We shot a little better in the first half than we did in the second. They also pressed us in the first half which helped us get some easier buckets," Ridder said.

Gothenburg would grow a lead in the third quarter outscoring the Shamrocks 10-5 to take a 33-28 lead into the fourth.

In the fourth, the Swedes' lead would grow as Gothenburg closed the game by outscoring Scotus 11-8.

"With under two minutes to go we had possessions down two and three, just didn't hit shots. Our girls kept fighting and giving us a chance to win," Ridder said.

In the eight-point loss, the Shamrocks were led by Emma Brezenski and Joanna Rusher with the duo each scoring 13 points the two also finished with four rebounds a piece.

"Joanna Rusher was big inside, she had 13 points, she just did a good job rebounding and finishing around the rim," Ridder said. "Emma Brezenski did a good job attacking their press and finishing."

The loss also marks the end to five basketball careers with the Shamrocks as Libbie Brezenski, Maysa Kuhl, Kaelyn Dierman, Hailey Steffensmeier and Emma Lindhorst are all seniors.

"All of them were a part of the last three seasons here at Scotus. We're just really proud of who they are and what they were to our team and we're certainly going to miss them," Ridder said.

Scotus closes the season with an overall record of 19-6 a three-win improvement over the previous season.

"Nineteen wins against our schedule is a really good accomplishment, even though we didn't make the state tournament a lot of wonderful things happened this year," Ridder said. "A lot of goals were meant and our girls have a lot of things to be proud of."

Ridder feels a lot of the success of this team comes from the coaching community at Scotus.

"I want to thank our coaches, we at Scotus are really lucky to have great coaches throughout our youth program and our junior high program," Ridder said. "Our high school staff does and everyone else does a terrific job of helping our athletes being successful."