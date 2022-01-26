Shamrocks serve revenge on Bergan

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball tied its season low in Friday's 37-27 loss at Fremont Bergan. The Shamrocks only allowed nine first-half points but had just 10 of their own and never took advantage of a solid defensive start.

Coach Jarrod Ridder and the girls liked their chances if they could find average shooting, rather than well below it, for Tuesday's rematch in the quarterfinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament.

Scotus was much better than average, brought its defense with it again and returned the favor by holding Bergan to its second lowest output of the season in a 48-32 win.

SCC hit on 53% of its shots, had two players reach double digits and started the offensive assault early with a 14-point first quarter. Scotus held Bergan to fewer than 10 points in every quarter, and when the Knights found some scoring in the third, the Shamrocks answered and pulled away for good.

"Our energy level was pretty high. We did a much better job this time around of being more aggressive offensively and finding good looks for our team; we also shot the ball better this time around," Ridder said. "We just needed to get the ball inside. We did a good job of taking what Bergan gave us."

Inside meant 13 points for senior Grace Mustard and seven for junior Hailey Steffensmeier. Mustard and Steffensmeier combined for just six points on Friday; Mustard had only two.

Tuesday started with Mustard scoring three times in the first quarter while also drawing a foul and converting the and-one. Emma Brezenski hit a three and reserves Libbie Brezenski and Maysa Kuhl also made first-quarter shots.

Scotus led 14-6 then 21-15 at halftime. Like in the previous matchup, Bergan came out and hit some threes in the third quarter but Scotus answered with triples from Emma Brezenski and Kaelyn Dierman and six more points inside from Mustard and Steffensmeier.

Bergan pulled to within 29-28 in the third before Scotus scored the final eight points of the quarter.

The Shamrocks went just 3 for 11 from the line in the fourth but grabbed offensive rebounds after many of those misses and went right back to the line. On the other end, the Shamrocks held the Knights to one field goal over the final eight minutes and just four points total.

"They came out and pressed us (in the second half) and really got after us and that kind of led to some easy buckets for them. It was 29-28 at one point in the third, and I thought we responded really well to that," Ridder said. "Emma Brezenski had a big three to put us up four and I thought from then we attacked and got good shots, and did a good job of finishing."

Another big factor was limiting Bergan junior Kaitlyn Mlnarik. Mlnarik was the only Knight to score points in the first half on Friday, had a team-high 14 points and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish it out in the fourth. Tuesday she was held scoreless in the first half and had just three points on the night.

"She got a bunch of points on baseline inbounds. I think they scored 12 to 14 points last game on baseline inbounds and she was the beneficiary of most of those," Ridder said. "We had to shore that area up."

Scotus advances to play No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran on Friday at 7:45 p.m. in the semifinals hosted by GICC. Lutheran took down Wahoo Neumann 28-14, sits at 15-1 on the season but has lost the last two to Scotus including 29-20 in the conference quarterfinals last year.

"Lutheran's number one goal is to turn you over," Ridder said. "We've just got to do a good job of taking care of the basketball. If we can take care of the basketball, we don't give them a chance for easy layups. If we play defense I think we can do a good job of that, and then if we don't turn the ball over we can get shots, and if we can get shots we'll have a great chance to win the game."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

