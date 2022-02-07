Shamrocks squeeze out win over Stars

Mistakes late nearly cost the Scotus Central Catholic girls again but this time the Shamrocks had just enough for a 34-32 win over Kearney Catholic on Saturday afternoon at home.

A missed free throw in the final seconds was just one of several key errors Scotus survived over the final minute. The Shamrocks also turned it over and committed a foul that sent the Stars to the line with a chance to tie it.

But unlike in a few other contests this year when Scotus couldn't catch a late break, the 'Rocks found a way with a defensive stop and a little bit of luck.

Scotus missed free throws late in the holiday tournament title game against Lakeview and saw the Lady Vikes hit a late three-pointer for the win. The Shamrocks also went 4 for 10 from the line in the fourth at Pierce and lost by three. During a home against St. Cecilia they missed a game-tying three at the buzzer.

Scotus has had eight games decided by three points or less. The Shamrocks are 4-4 in those contests.

Overcoming late miscues plus limiting Kearney Catholic's leading scorer to just two points provided an uncomfortable, albeit successful, game plan for the 13th win of the season.

"We didn't shoot very well, but defensively we did a great job on (senior Ashley Keck). She didn't score until the final two or three minutes of the game, and she finished with just two points," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "Shutting her down and making her teammates find other ways to score was a big deal.

"We had some great looks, and some shots our kids can definitely make, we just didn't hit them."

Scotus led 13-9 after the first quarter and jumped out to a cushion as big as eight points in the second half thanks to a hot start by interior players Grace Mustard and Hailey Steffensmeier. Mustard had eight of her 10 by halftime while Steffensmeier eight of her game-high 15 by the break.

But when freshman point guard Emma Brezenski went out with her second foul in the second quarter the offense struggled to keep the momentum going.

That continued into the second half where Scotus scored just 15 total points in the final 16 minutes. Kearney Catholic hit a three in the second and two more in the third and cut the Scotus lead to 19-17 at halftime and 28-27 after three.

The Shamrocks led by two in the final minute and had the ball when a turnover gave the Stars some life. The Shamrocks then fouled Callie Squiers as she was shooting and sent her to the line with the chance to tie. She missed, but so too did Scotus on the front end of a one-and-one in the next possession. The Shamrocks survived a shot at the buzzer for the win.

Scotus faces Lakeview for the second time this season and likely the first of two in a row unless the Shamrocks get three results from other contests across the state to go their way on Tuesday night.

David City has the highest point total of the five teams assigned to the subdistrict that includes Scotus and Lakeview. The Shamrocks can pass the Scouts with a win over Lakeview plus wins by Wahoo Neumann, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Cross County.

Unless that longshot unfolds, David City hosts the subdistrict tournament next week as the top seed. Scotus and Lakeview would play again as the second and third seed.

"Who knows is what I think," Ridder said about Tuesday. "It'll be a typical Scotus, Lakeview game where both teams are going to play hard. Whoever is going to make the last play will probably be the one that comes out on top, very similar to the first one."

