Shelton headed to title game in first state appearance

Making their first-ever trip to the girls state basketball tournament, the Shelton Bulldogs continue to look like a team that has years of experience.
No. 4 Shelton defeated No. 6 Hartington Cedar Catholic 53-37 in the Class D-1 semifinals Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Behind Makenna Willis, Shelton’s offense attacked from all areas of the court and the Bulldogs held their own on defense.
“It’s pretty special,” Shelton coach Jeff Thober said. “Both games, these girls got down early. They just keep fighting, and they always think they’re in it. I think we just kind of wear teams down as the games go on. It’s a special time for us. We’ve got one more to win, I told them, but let’s enjoy the crap out of this.”
Hartington Cedar Catholic (14-16) took it to the Bulldogs early. The Trojans opened on an 8-1 run and ended the first quarter with a 19-10 lead. Makenna Noecker made a difference early, slicing through the defense and scoring 10 quick points.
Thober said his players just needed to calm their nerves, which were understandably high playing in the Devaney Center for the first time.
“I think we just got our defense settled down a bit,” Thober said. “We were really too gung-ho and out in the passing lanes and doing stuff we shouldn’t be doing. I think they just needed to relax, settle down and play their game.”
Willis led all scorers with 24 points, including four three-pointers.
Shelton (27-1) will move on to the final and play No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“One of our biggest goals was to make it to state and now we’re playing in the state championship,” Willis said. “It’s pretty awesome to us, but we got another game, and I think we’re ready.”