Shooting slump eliminates Lakeview girls from conference tournament

Aurora held Lakeview girls basketball to its lowest total of the season back on Dec. 10 when the Lady Vikes mustered just 33 points in a road loss.

Tuesday the Huskies came to Columbus and were four points better - beating Lakeview 33-29 in the first round of the Central Conference Tournament. On the surface, it sounds like Aurora mastered a defensive formula unlike any of Lakeview's other opponents.

Coach Monte Jones said there's a much simpler, more frustrating answer.

"We missed 28 shots from 5 feet and in," Jones said. "Our shot chart is beautiful, except it's all the wrong color."

Lakeview was just 10 of 40 shooting overall for 25% and failed to score more than seven points in three of four quarters. The one quarter in which the offense found some appearance of consistency Aurora was just as effective.

The Lady Vikes trailed 7-6 after the first quarter, 10-9 at halftime and led 23-22 after the third. But tied 27-27 in the fourth, Lakeview made a bad pass on an inbounds play looking to break the press. That led to an easy Husky layup for the lead. The Lady Vikes missed a free throw then had to foul the rest of the way. Aurora converted at the line and ended Lakeview hopes for a run at the conference title.

"We had set ourselves up in great position by being a three seed and we just played a mentally pour game," Jones said. "Besides shooting poor we made some very bad decisions with the ball and let Aurora hang around and then they made a couple plays and we didn't."

Lakeview's largest lead was four points in the third quarter. The Lady Vikes had four straight chances to more than double that to 10 with two-on-one situations. But in all four a bad pass went out of bounds.

"That's just killer in that situation," Jones said.

Aurora wasn't any better at 31% shooting, 0 for 6 from three-point range and 16 turnovers. But in a game decided by four points that barely went above a combined total of 60, a handful of possessions can make the difference.

"It's the same old thing. If we can just shoot an average percentage we're going to win because we're good enough defensively," Jones said. "But we don't always do that."

Maddi Vogt led Lakeview with nine points and two assists, Saylor Eberhart and Haley Frenzen had six rebounds and Josie Bentz, Vogt and Frenzen all had two steals.

Lakeview dropped to 11-6 with the loss and is off for a week until Seward comes to town next Tuesday.

Aurora beat Lakeview 39-33 in the third game of the year when the Lady Vikes hit 30% and shot 7 of 18 from the free throw. The Huskies hung around because of foul shots, took a lead with a fourth-quarter three used the line to their advantage down the stretch.

"We miss the easy shots, and our margin of error is so small that we can't make mistakes, and then we do make a mistake," Jones said. "That takes away our opportunities."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

