Shooting woes cost Lady Vikes in road losses

It's the type of losses that are certainly frustrating but only concerning if the trend continues. Thus far, it has for a Lakeview girls basketball team yet to find its touch this season.

Following a 54% shooting percentage in the opener, the Lady Vikes have shot 30% or lower in the past three. Defense was able to overcome that once but not over the weekend in a pair of road losses, 39-33 at Aurora then 47-25 at Wayne.

Lakeview suffered a 39-33 defeat at Aurora on Friday and hit 30% then went to Wayne on Saturday and lost 47-25 while making just 10%. A potentially serious injury to a team leader during the Wayne loss also had an emotional effect. But overall, Lakeview is just 29 of 144 in the last three games (20%).

Coach Monte Jones said the offense is creating the right opportunities but failing to capitalize. Misses are also starting to affect the mindset.

"The pattern I see is we're just not shooting the ball very well and we're not confident yet," Jones said. "We've got to find a way to get our confidence back."

Lakeview led throughout at Aurora and held the Huskies to just nine first half points. Of course, hitting only 26% in the first half allowed for just a 15-9 halftime lead, but by the end of the game it was the free throw line that was the story.

The Lady Vikes took a 24-20 advantage into the final eight minutes and failed to put the Huskies away from the line. Lakeview was 4 of 12 from there in the second half while Aurora went 12 of 18 and shot 50% overall.

Aurora made just one three all night but it came in the fourth quarter and gave the Huskies the lead. With that momentum they stepped up to the line and converted once Lakeview was the one that was suddenly on the other end of the deficit and forced to foul.

Lilly Rowe had 13 points and shot 4 of 8 but the rest of the team was just 9 of 31. Rowe and Josie Bentz also grabbed six rebounds. Taylor Helms had four steals.

"We lost that game at the free throw line," Jones said.

The next night at Wayne, 6-foot-3 Blue Devil junior Brooklyn Kruse blocked two shots right away in the first quarter and seemed to put a mental block on the Lakeview offense. The Lady Vikes failed to score double digits in any quarter and faced deficits of 12-5, 30-10 and 41-16.

"I love our shot chart, except for the color of it. We're getting 40 shots in the lane each game, and if you just hit a third of those you're going to be scoring plenty to win," Jones said. "It's the same team that shot over 50% on the road at Crete and the same shots, so it's a mental thing. When we get down, it's snowballing on us right now."

That plus a knee injury to Rowe, her second in less than a year, had the Lady Vikes stunned. It seems that it wasn't quite as serious as first expected, but it also seems Rowe's days of playing hoops for Lakeview is over.

It's not ideal, but after dealing with it a year ago, and dealing also with the absence of Saylor Eberhart, Jones said the team will find a way to respond better. When Rowe was lost last season, Lakeview dropped nine of its final 11 games.

The Lady Vikes had a chance to prove that starting Tuesday when Logan View/Scribner-Snyder comes to Columbus.

"With this group, last year it gutted us. This year, I'm thinking it might unite us," Jones said. "They hurt for her, but at the same time it seems like there was some resolve there. We'll see how that plays out."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

