Silver Hawks jump on CHS girls early

Lincoln Southwest limited the Columbus High girls to just two first quarter points and quickly eliminated any Discoverer hopes for an upset Friday in a 59-30 Silver Hawk win at CHS.

Southwest used its defense to force turnovers and build a 16-2 lead. Columbus found its offense in the second quarter, but by that time the deficit was too large. The Silver Hawks also kept rolling and led by 20 at halftime.

CHS committed 23 turnovers and, due in large part to those giveaways, had 22 fewer shot attempts than Journal Star No. 4 Southwest. Columbus hit on 11 of 28 while Southwest converted 24 of 50.

None of the Discoverers were able to reach double figures. Freshman Carly Gaedeke led with seven points while Addie Kudron and Jaleigh Adams-Tuls both had six.

Columbus dropped to 3-13 ahead of a week that includes a game at No. 9 Lincoln East on Tuesday, 3-10 Lincoln Southeast on Thursday at home and Friday at No. 2 Millard South.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.