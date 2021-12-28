 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Silver Hawks stymie CHS girls

  • Updated
  • 0
Columbus Discoverers

The Lincoln Southwest defense has harassed and hounded opponents to just 175 points in nine games this season. That's what the Columbus High girls were up against Tuesday on the road in the quarterfinals of the HAC Tournament.

The Silver Hawks average fewer than 30 points against, have yet to allow an opponent to score 30 or more and Tuesday gave up just nine.

Southwest allowed four points in the first half and five in the second while overcoming a slow start for a 40-9 win.

The Silver Hawks had just four points in the first quarter but then began to find the stroke in the second and knocked down eight shots including three three-pointers while building a 23-4 lead at the break.

Columbus held Southwest to just seven in the third quarter but never found an answer to the Silver Hawks' press in the full court or their speed an athleticism in the half court.

Addi Kudron and Carly Gaedke each had three points for Columbus. CHS dropped to 3-5 and faces another ranked opponent in Fremont at home on Jan. 7

Reach The Telegram sports department via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Rocks stun Bulldogs in road win

'Rocks stun Bulldogs in road win

The Scotus Central Catholic girls are no stranger to stiff competition. Tuesday made it five teams on the schedule listed in the Lincoln Journ…

Lady Vikes suffocate Warriors

Lady Vikes suffocate Warriors

The Lakeview girls held Schuyler scoreless for the first 30-plus minutes on Tuesday at the Dowd Activity Center and picked up a dominant 46-2 …

Scout D stymies Lakeview girls

Scout D stymies Lakeview girls

There was a chance early for the Lakeview girls to potentially knock out upstart David City in Saturday's home game inside the Vikings' new gy…

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News