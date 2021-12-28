Silver Hawks stymie CHS girls

The Lincoln Southwest defense has harassed and hounded opponents to just 175 points in nine games this season. That's what the Columbus High girls were up against Tuesday on the road in the quarterfinals of the HAC Tournament.

The Silver Hawks average fewer than 30 points against, have yet to allow an opponent to score 30 or more and Tuesday gave up just nine.

Southwest allowed four points in the first half and five in the second while overcoming a slow start for a 40-9 win.

The Silver Hawks had just four points in the first quarter but then began to find the stroke in the second and knocked down eight shots including three three-pointers while building a 23-4 lead at the break.

Columbus held Southwest to just seven in the third quarter but never found an answer to the Silver Hawks' press in the full court or their speed an athleticism in the half court.

Addi Kudron and Carly Gaedke each had three points for Columbus. CHS dropped to 3-5 and faces another ranked opponent in Fremont at home on Jan. 7

Reach The Telegram sports department via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

