St. Francis girls plow Garden County
Humphrey St. Francis Flyers

The Humphrey Saint Francis girls continued their quest back to the state tournament in an 81-16 blowout of Garden County in Axtell on Friday night in the district final.

In a march reminiscent of Sherman, the Flyers have cut an equally destructive path through the postseason in three games. Saint Francis defeated Elba in the subdistrict semifinals 86-24 on Feb. 16, roasted Riverside 73-15 two nights later then allowed Garden County just five combined points in the final 24 minutes of Friday's contest. The score of St. Francis' three playoff games put together is 240-55.

The Flyers did it Friday behind 28 points from Allison Weidner, 15 by Kaylee Stricklin and 10 from Jalyssa Hastreiter. St. Francis had 25 steals and held Garden County to 6 of 40 shooting (15%).

"This group is extremely focused on the task at hand. We had an amazing week of practice last week, and it showed Friday night," coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "The biggest difference on this year's team is our defensive intensity; we can be a very pesky team."

It took a little bit for that to take over, but was once again true when St. Francis gave up just 4 points in the second, one in the third and none in the fourth.

And while the defense played better in the final three quarters, the Flyers had already built themselves a 34-11 lead after the first.

"We played well from the start, however, we had some breakdowns on rebounds that allowed them to score in the first quarter," Reichmuth said. "Our press was very effective. On back-to-back possessions, we were awarded a 10-second call."

Garden County had 23 offensive rebounds, many of those early on, but was mostly unable to convert second-chance opportunities. The Eagles also turned it over 28 times total.

St. Francis opens the state tournament at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Lincoln North Star against Sterling. The Flyers defeated the Jets in last year's state opener 60-53.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Breaking News