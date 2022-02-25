St. Paul denies Scotus' gritty comeback

ST. PAUL - It was almost one of the best comeback stories in school history...almost.

Down by as much as 17 in the first half, Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball came back and took a late lead and went to overtime but saw state dreams denied by Saint Paul 42-35.

Scotus gave up 20 points in the first eight minutes then just 22 over the next 28. The Shamrocks allowed seven field goals in the first quarter then just six the rest of the way.

But in the end, St. Paul three-pointers early, and late, plus crucial Scotus turnovers proved to be too much to overcome.

Emma Brezenski's three-point play with under three minutes to play gave Scotus its first lead since the first quarter. The 'Rocks had the ball for the final shot tied 35-35 when junior Kaelyn Dierman had the ball tipped away by St. Paul's Jenna Jakubowski.

Scotus also turned it over on a traveling violation then an illegal screen in the extra period. Wildcat senior Olivia Poppert hit a three moments after the travel and gave her team the lead for good. St. Paul then went 4 for 4 from the line in the final minute.

When Jakubowski sank a three to start the second quarter, St. Paul led 23-6. The Wildcats hit from deep four times in the first quarter and were 8 of 13 overall from the perimeter.

Scotus, though, never panicked. It was the the type of effort that left Shamrock players, coaches and fans proud if not certainly also devastated.

SCC finished the season 16-9 and with a second straight loss in the district final. St. Paul also eliminated Scotus from the postseason two years ago in the subdistrict title game.

"A lot of lesser teams down 20-6 at the end of the first quarter on the road would have given in. That's just kind of who we've been all year. With the schedule we play, you've just got to continue to play, continue to persevere and keep competing, and they did. They gave it one hell of a shot; it just didn't work out."

