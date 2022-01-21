Steffensmeier's strong start sparks Scotus over Boone Central

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball coach Jarrod Ridder called it probably the best game junior forward Hailey Steffensemeier has ever played. That's high praise for a player who's been a regular in the lineup for two years and has more than 50 games of experience for the Shamrocks.

But rarely has she had the type of impact that came with a 48-31 win Thursday at Boone Central. Steffensmeier scored a team-high 19 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. She was 6 of 8 shooting, hit a three-pointer and made all four of her free throws.

Her work plus 12 more points in the interior by senior teammate Grace Mustard allowed Scotus to bounce back from Tuesday's home loss to North Bend.

Thirty-one points inside from Scotus' top two posts is a combination Ridder can believe in. That kind of a performance will almost always give Scotus a win.

"I'd agree with that," Ridder said. "We just kind of got out and ran, and Hailey did some things on the inside. She might have played her best game ever. She had a decent amount of six-footers in transition. They went zone and she hit some shots against their zone, made some putbacks and went to the free throw line. ... Hailey's just tough."

Steffensmeier's 11-point first quarter was part of an 18-3 onslaught by Scotus. She didn't score again until the second half, but Mustard picked up the slack with two makes in the lane and Kaelyn Dierman hit a three.

Boone Central senior Ashtyn Hedlund helped to trim the deficit before half with nine second-quarter points. She had 20 for the game but could only do so much. None of her teammates had more than five.

Scotus took a 27-15 lead into intermission, increased the advantage by one in the third quarter then held Boone to just five fourth-quarter points. Steffensmeier scored twice more in the third then went 4 for 4 from the line in the fourth. Mustard added six more points in the final two quarters and Dierman knocked down another three.

"They ran a 1-3-1, and Grace and Hailey scored a lot of points by their teammates finding them on diagonal passes," Ridder said. "We did a good job of limiting them to one shot, and we did a good job of contesting and making them make hard twos."

Scotus improved to 10-6 with the win and traveled Friday to face Fremont Bergan in an unusual back-to-back. The Shamrocks and Knights are on the schedule together normally, but they'll face off again Tuesday as part of the Centennial Conference Tournament.

"I think you have to try to do everything you can to win; you're not going to hold anything back," Ridder said of Friday's matchup. "Both of us had games tonight, so it'll kind of be about showing up and playing hard."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

