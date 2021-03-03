 Skip to main content
Stricklin, Flyers jam up Jets
Stricklin, Flyers jam up Jets

Kaylee Stricklin

Saint Francis junior Kaylee Stricklin cuts through two defenders for a shot in Wednesday's D-2 state quarterfinal game in Lincoln. Stricklin scored a game-high 21 points and had 16 of that total in the first half.

LINCOLN - When Sterling was forced to take a timeout its second possession of the game, the Humphrey Saint Francis girls must have been licking their chops.

For a team expert at applying pressure, forcing mistakes and then capitalizing on those errors, the first few minutes of Wednesday's Class D-2 state quarterfinal game went exactly to script.

Sterling came out of the timeout and hit a 3-pointer, but that was the lone ray of light shining through a gathering storm brewed up by Allison Weidner, Kaylee Stricklin and their teammates.

The Jets never quite made it off the tarmac and were sent back to the hangar for repairs in a 73-41 Flyer victory. St. Francis forced 11 turnovers in the first quarter, led 25-8 and scored 15 of 17 at one point. The Flyers converted giveaways into 15 first quarter points and 21 in the first half. 

St. Francis led 43-16 at the half, pushed the separation over 30 points  early in the third and led by at least that much the rest of the way. Stricklin led the way with a game-high 21 points, many set up by Weidner who had 19 and nine assists. She was one assist and one rebound away from a triple-double.

"We just want to set the tone early - we just want to be in their face, make sure they know our press is there," coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "... We just do what we did. That's what we've done all year. That was the game plan."

Check back later for more on this game.

