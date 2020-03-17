Subdistrict win still one of Jones' top moments

You'd forgive Lakeview girls basketball coach Monte Jones for being caught up in the moment.

As he looked over the stats standing outside the team locker room at Columbus High, beads of sweat forming on his bald head from all the postgame fist-pumping, he almost anticipated the question.

Before the sentence was ever finished, asking to put the victory in perspective, Jones blurted out that it was "no doubt" one of the most satisfying wins of his career.

Thirty days later, he hasn't changed his opinion.

Yes, the coach who led the Lincoln Christian boys to a state runner-up trophy in 2004, a state title in 2011 and a league championship in the always-rugged Centennial Conference in 2014 counts a 53-48 victory in the play-in game of the subdistrict tournament against 12-12 Central City right up there with the rest.

How, in the annals of his own achievement can a seemingly meaningless win go down as a top-five moment in his memory?

To answer that question, consideration of several factors must be taken into account. But simply put, a team left for dead by many just months earlier, missing its best player, set in motion what could have been the first steps down a path toward tangible achievement, not just feel-good storytelling.