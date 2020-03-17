Subdistrict win still one of Jones' top moments

You'd forgive Lakeview girls basketball coach Monte Jones for being caught up in the moment.
As he looked over the stats standing outside the team locker room at Columbus High, beads of sweat forming on his bald head from all the postgame fist-pumping, he almost anticipated the question.
Before the sentence was ever finished, asking to put the victory in perspective, Jones blurted out that it was "no doubt" one of the most satisfying wins of his career.
Thirty days later, he hasn't changed his opinion.
Yes, the coach who led the Lincoln Christian boys to a state runner-up trophy in 2004, a state title in 2011 and a league championship in the always-rugged Centennial Conference in 2014 counts a 53-48 victory in the play-in game of the subdistrict tournament against 12-12 Central City right up there with the rest.
How, in the annals of his own achievement can a seemingly meaningless win go down as a top-five moment in his memory?
To answer that question, consideration of several factors must be taken into account. But simply put, a team left for dead by many just months earlier, missing its best player, set in motion what could have been the first steps down a path toward tangible achievement, not just feel-good storytelling.
"This one, as far as getting kids to believe in a difficult circumstance, this really stood out," Jones said during a recent interview. "I was just so proud of them not chucking it in, not giving up. That’s what you’re really after as a coach – kids meeting or exceeding their potential, and they did in a short amount of time."
Lakeview was left for dead likely around Jan. 21. The Lady Vikes lost that night to Milford on the road and fell to 4-10.
Growing pains were expected early after the graduation of last year's senior group, one that led the program to its first state tournament in 28 years. Thus, beginning 0-4 may not have been a surprise.
But Lakeview bounced back with two of the next three before losing five of six. There were back-to-back wins over Schuyler following the loss to Milford, but what did that really mean? Schuyler went 0-22 and barely scored 10 points per game.
Well, every team has to start somewhere. For the Lady Vikes, it was the beginning of a 5-5 finish to the season. Yet, that stretch can be traced back to the holiday tournament where Jones and his staff made significant changes in defense and offensive philosophy.
After about a month of working those changes in, they began to pay dividends.
"Defensively, we went back to what we knew and we had instant success," Jones said. "Once we had that little success to hold on to, I knew, 'OK, our players will buy into this,' and they did, and we ended up being a really outstanding defensive team again this year."
Lakeview was a zone team a year ago that went man-to-man before Jones switched back in late December. The girls weren't showing the type of vision and understanding he had hoped for, and thus, the mid-season alteration.
Offensively, Jones laid out a motion, screen offense. But with an inability to make or see the right pass, that too required modification. Again, Jones went back to more of a motion attack from the prior year, and confidence grew.
Offensively, the gains were marginal, from just about 36 points per game to just about 40. Defensively, they were noticeable - 41 points allowed to 34.
But again, it was the comfort level and the belief that increased the most.
"There are athletes there, and it was just a matter of finding what worked for them and relocating the small parts of the game," Jones said. "By how we had finished the season, we got a lot better."
But not so much better that Lakeview could avoid a tough path in the subdistrict round. When leading scorer and top player Reese Janssen went down with a concussion against Central City on Feb. 13, and the Lady Vikes had to play the Bison again three days later, there was ample opportunity to mentally check out and call it a season.
"They trusted that what we were telling them was the truth," Jones said. "Then, they went out and proved it."
A year ago it took convincing a program mired in losing it had what it takes to reach Lincoln. That group believed and set itself apart as one of Lakeview's best in a generation.
Every team is different, but 2019-20 required a similar conversation. Granted, state was set as a two-year goal, but belief in the process, showing up every day and living with the results, good or bad, also required belief.
Lakeview was 9-15 this season, but Jones said doubt his group at your own risk. When they're in a district final next season playing for state, they won't be surprised.
"Realistically, if I could get each kid to score one more basket per game, we’d be fabulous," he said. "If you put that in that perspective, and understand we’re not that far away from being pretty good, hopefully, the players can see that and put in that extra work in the offseason."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.