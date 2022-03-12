The long and winding road to a title: Schneider, Bulldogs secure first HLHF girls hoops championship

LINCOLN - Kandee Hanzel stood out in the hallway at Lincoln Southwest last year and did her best to contain the emotions. She wasn't doing a very good job.

Addison Schneider didn't have that problem. She was in the locker room and could let it all out. She eventually emerged a few minutes later with a red face and tear streaks down her cheeks.

How could this happen again? Another torn ACL, this time at the state tournament, derailed what was shaping up to be a championship season.

From the depths of despair to the heights of euphoria, Schneider and Hanzel embraced for an especially long time Saturday morning on the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Barely a year removed from that fateful March afternoon, Schneider and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls basketball had come all the way back and then some.

Another explosive first half, this time put together in the second quarter, was more than enough to hold off an offensively-challenged Shelton squad for a 42-34 Class D-1 state championship. Schneider scored 12 and grabbed 14 rebounds.

She and her teammates dominated the glass for a final total of 44-24 in rebounding. Schneider had six on the offensive end, HLHF had 16 offensively and scored 17 second-chance points.

The offense ground to a halt in the second half when ball control became an issue. But in a zone defense perfectly content to allow three-pointers, Shelton was perfectly content to oblige. Shelton took 46 total shots, 28 of those from the perimeter and made just four.

Schneider and Hanzel had tears again, this time the happy kind. The win earns Bulldog girls basketball its fist championship in the combined history of Humphrey and Lindsay Holy Family.

"It's been a lot, a lot more than most athletes have to go through. Ultimately, without it, I don't think I'd be here with my teammates today because it made me into the person I am," Schneider said. "Again, I have to give credit to my teammates and my sister, Abi. They helped me get out of it and they helped push me to get better and recover in four months time."

Schneider and the Bulldogs looked like they might be on their way to another big first quarter like the one they had in the semifinals against Fremont Bergan. But this time they fell behind after putting up the first five points.

HLHF led 14-12 after the first quarter then started the second on a Halle Beller three generated from a Schneider offensive rebound. It was 19-14 when the Bulldogs scored nine in a row and took the game over for good.

Lexi Frauendorfer scored on a fast break drive, Schneider cleaned up a miss with a putback, Paige Beller found room in the paint for a bucket and Frauendorfer swished a three from the right wing.

HLHF went into halftime up 28-15 and led by at least eight the rest of the way. The Bulldogs made just two shots in the second half but sank 10 free throws and held Shelton to 6 of 27 in the final two quarters.

HLHF went 2 for 6 in the third then 0 for 5 in the fourth. Claire Korth's jumper from the right corner with 3:40 left in the third quarter was the last Bulldog field goal.

HLHF had more turnovers, 15, in the second half than shots, But with Shelton shooting 4 of 14 in the third and 2 of 13 in the fourth, the Bulldogs could afford to be patient and burn clock.

"Defense," Hanzel said about the difference over the last 11-plus minutes. "We did a good job of keeping 33 away from the hoop, forcing her to shoot outside and pass it off; credit to our defensive hustle."

Schneider scored 10 of her 12 points after pulling down an offensive board - six on putbacks and four from the free throw line. And she wasn't the only Bulldog with a double-double. Frauendorfer scored 10 and had 11 boards. Paige Beller, another senior, was a point away from double-digits with nine.

Shelton was led by Makenna Willis and Halie Clark with eight apiece. Willis, the player Hanzel referenced, was 3 of 19 shooting and 2 of 14 from outside.

"That's what we do; if we have open threes we take them," Shelton coach Jeff Thober said. "I think we could have drove a little bit more, probably. But those threes are really tempting when they're there and they're wide open. Early in the game we drove, and late in the game we drove. We probably should have drove a little more, but when you're getting the open three, that's what we want."

No doubt, Schneider had an effect on Shelton's willingness and confidence to go inside. Since she first stepped on the court three years ago she's had an effect on every part of the game.

Schneider has averaged a double-double in each of the past three years, has more than 1,000 points in her career, more than 1,000 rebounds and more boards on the offensive end than defensively. Her career final numbers include 12.4 points per game, 10.6 rebounds and a 57% field goal percentage.

"She's a perfectionist in everything she does. That second ACL she tore, she knew exactly what to do. I think she was on the bike the day it happened, or the next day, getting ready for surgery," Hanzel said. "Knowing her, I knew she would be back.

"A lot of people kept asking me, 'Is she going to play volleyball? I can't believe she's playing volleyball. And I'm like, 'You guys just don't know Addison. You don't know her grit and her ability to get things where they need to be. It's just the mindset she has."

Her value on the court can be counted. What she did to get there, get back there and get back there again, though, cannot be measured. It's that iron will that teammates say make Schneider truly special. Now she has a trophy to go with all the intangibles.

"She's one of the strongest people I know. She just plays for us," Frauendorfer said. "It's touching because you can't find a better teammate than her."

