Third quarter run sends Scotus girls over #4 St. Cecilia

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball has been mostly dreadful on offense the past two years. Thursday's opener against Hasting St. Cecilia wasn't overly potent, but it was a step in the right direction.
Thanks to an eight-point run in the third quarter, Scotus overcame a small deficit and held the lead the rest of the way in a 45-32 season-opening win over No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia.
Scotus scored 45 points or more just four times last year. St. Cecilia, the reigning C-2 state champions, averaged over 53 with a roster that included four seniors.
Scotus senior Ava Kuhl led the Shamrocks with 12 points and was 4 of 4 from the line in the fourth quarter. SCC knocked down 8 of 9 foul shots in the final eight minutes to pull away for the victory.
"We hit our free throws, that was big, and Ava did a good job of pushing the pace," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "Her, and all of our players really, did a good job of being aggressive and attacking the rim."
Ridder said rust and jitters were clear early as both teams went into the first-quarter break tied 6-6. Camille Pelan and Janae Rush both hit 3-pointers in the second to help Scotus take a 16-13 lead into the locker room. The Bluehawks responded early in the third and took the lead but eight straight points including another three by Pelan and a steal and runout by Grace Mustard put Scotus ahead to stay. Both Kuhl and fellow senior Kamryn Chohon were 4 of 4 from the line in the fourth quarter.
Chohon finished with six points, Mustard had eight, Pelan eight, Rusher seven and Clarissa Kosch and Kate Maguire two each.
Seven different scorers isn't something the Shamrocks had last season.
"I don't know if I could have said that once," Ridder said. "We all did a good job of being aggressive. We're going to have to do the scoring by committee thing."
Forty-five points is also almost eight better than last year's average. Three years ago when the Shamrocks won their fifth state title, they averaged 45 points per game -- not a lot, but a number Ridder can accept if he continues to have solid defense.
"Defensively, we did a really good job of limiting what they can do," he said. "So, when you play that hard on defense and rebound well, and we got out and ran and did some nice things, if we get to 45 I feel like we can be pretty successful every game."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
