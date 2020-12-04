Third quarter run sends Scotus girls over #4 St. Cecilia

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball has been mostly dreadful on offense the past two years. Thursday's opener against Hasting St. Cecilia wasn't overly potent, but it was a step in the right direction.

Thanks to an eight-point run in the third quarter, Scotus overcame a small deficit and held the lead the rest of the way in a 45-32 season-opening win over No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia.

Scotus scored 45 points or more just four times last year. St. Cecilia, the reigning C-2 state champions, averaged over 53 with a roster that included four seniors.

Scotus senior Ava Kuhl led the Shamrocks with 12 points and was 4 of 4 from the line in the fourth quarter. SCC knocked down 8 of 9 foul shots in the final eight minutes to pull away for the victory.

"We hit our free throws, that was big, and Ava did a good job of pushing the pace," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "Her, and all of our players really, did a good job of being aggressive and attacking the rim."