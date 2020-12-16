Third quarter surge sends Lady Vikes over LVSS

Shots began to fall in the second half, most noticeably in the third quarter, and the Lakeview girls turned a four-point halftime lead into a 22-point cushion for a 51-33 win at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Tuesday night.

Reese Janssen scored 19 points on the night while junior teammate Lilly Rowe had 14. Those two did the majority of their damage in the third quarter after the Raiders scored early then the Lady Vikes answered with an extended run.

And Lakeview did it without relying on the 3-point line. The Lady Vikes attempted just two shots from long range but had 13-4 advantage in offensive rebounds.

Rowe had eight of those on her own and shot 7 for 10, scoring on several putbacks.

"We just had a lot of missed shots there in the first half, and we just made them in the third quarter," coach Monte Jones. "We were getting the same looks, we just played with more balance and shared the ball, and, obviously, our defense was great."

Tuesday was the third time Lakeview held an opponent to under 30 points, and, not surprisingly, Lakeview has won all three.