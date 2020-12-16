Third quarter surge sends Lady Vikes over LVSS

Shots began to fall in the second half, most noticeably in the third quarter, and the Lakeview girls turned a four-point halftime lead into a 22-point cushion for a 51-33 win at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Tuesday night.
Reese Janssen scored 19 points on the night while junior teammate Lilly Rowe had 14. Those two did the majority of their damage in the third quarter after the Raiders scored early then the Lady Vikes answered with an extended run.
And Lakeview did it without relying on the 3-point line. The Lady Vikes attempted just two shots from long range but had 13-4 advantage in offensive rebounds.
Rowe had eight of those on her own and shot 7 for 10, scoring on several putbacks.
"We just had a lot of missed shots there in the first half, and we just made them in the third quarter," coach Monte Jones. "We were getting the same looks, we just played with more balance and shared the ball, and, obviously, our defense was great."
Tuesday was the third time Lakeview held an opponent to under 30 points, and, not surprisingly, Lakeview has won all three.
The Lady Vikes limited the Raiders to 31% shooting and forced them to take 15 shots from the outside. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder also turned it over 23 times and lost the battle on the boards 30-19.
"Lilly was great on the boards got some putbacks, and Reese got to the paint and finished really well," Jones said. "The way they were playing their defense, we were able to put it on the floor and get to the rim, and Lilly was a monster."
In five games, Rowe now has 22 offensive rebounds. Lakeview improved to 3-2 on the year and plays at David City on Saturday before a home game Tuesday against Clarkson/Leigh closes the pre-holiday schedule.
"She's physically strong and she jumps very well," Jones said of Rowe. "She's learning the timing of her jumps now and how to get position. In close games, one or two baskets on the offensive glass like that makes all the different. That's really helping us right now."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
