Thompson's free throws force OT win for CHS girls

Did coach Scott Schaefer know junior Ellie Thompson would step up and respond the way she did on Monday at Southeast? Well, no coach can really know how a player will respond with the game on the line and two free throws to force overtime.

But because of the effort and attention Schaefer has seen Thompson pay to hoops since he arrived this summer, he suspected that she was made for the moment.

Her heroics eventually led to a 54-50 first-round HAC Tournament win.

"She's put in a lot of time all fall, coming in and shooting a little bit, three days a week or so. She rarely missed time. She's pretty solid fundamentally," he said. "I had faith that there was a good chance she could make both, and she did."

Southeast led Columbus 42-40 in the final seconds and had a chance to put the game away after a foul and a one-and-one opportunity. CHS had more than once chance to tie it in earlier possessions but couldn't come through.

After the free throw miss then a deflection out of bounds, Thompson caught an inbounds pass and was fouled with 0.1 left on the clock. She hit both and sent the game to overtime where CHS scored on its first four trips down the court including a three-pointer by senior Addi Kudron.

Columbus trailed by margins of 13-7, 18-9 and 25-16 but kept hanging around. The Discoverers scored 18 points in the second quarter thanks to perimeter shots from Thompson and Kudron, and turned a six-point first-quarter deficit into a three-point game at the half.

It was a 38-36 hole at the start of the fourth. CHS allowed just one field goal, a three-pointer, and Southeast went 1 for 3 at the line. Carly Gaedeke, Tayler Braun, and Kudron all had makes in the extra period. Logan Kapels and Gaedeke helped seal it at the line. Gaedeke led Columbus with 16 points while Thompson had 15.

CHS improved to 3-4 and earns a game against No. 4 Lincoln Southwest at Southwest on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

"We were definitely out of gas," Schaefer said. "They played hard and tried, did a lot of good things and pulled out a win on the road. But they were dog tired. We play eight kids, so it was hard on them. It'll be even harder tomorrow, but I was proud of them and the way they showed grit."

