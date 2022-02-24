Three area girls teams play in Friday district finals

Three area teams are one win away from the state tournament in Friday's round of girls district finals. Two of those three are rated in the top 10 of their class while the other would need an unlikely upset to end a 35-year state tournament drought.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, No. 3 in Class D-1, has been in three of the last four state tournaments but is still looking for its first state win since 2014.

Humphrey St. Francis is No. 2 in Class D-1 and seeking a fifth straight trip to Lincoln. The Flyers return several members of last year's squad that was led by current Husker Allison Weidner to the program's fourth state title.

Osceola was 10-9 but won four in a row on its way to a subdistrict title. The Bulldogs haven't been to state since 1987.

HLHF (18-6) vs. Overton (17-8) 6:30 p.m. at Hampton: The Bulldogs cruised to a sub title thanks to a 61-41 win over Howells-Dodge then 60-45 against Elgin Public/Pope John.

HLHF earned itself the four seed by putting together a regular season that included 10 wins over teams with winning records. The Bulldogs are scoring over 56 points while allowing a little more than 46.

HLHF started the year 6-0 and was 13-2 at one point but then lost three in a row, two in the conference tournament and then five days later to C-2 No 4 Crofton. The Bulldogs have beaten Class C-2 No. 6 Oakland-Craig, No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh and No. 8 Pender.

Senior post Addison Schneider is back from a torn ACL last year at state and scoring 18.8 points per game while grabbing 13.9 rebounds. Four others average more than six points.

Humphrey St. Francis (22-3) vs. Sandhills/Thedford (13-10) 7 p.m. at Burwell: St. Francis has won 14 games in a row and faced little resistance in the subdistrict round. The Flyers defeated Randolph 62-24 and Riverside 72-22.

St. Francis has found success this year through post Kaylee Stricklin and twin guards Emma and Hannah Baumgart. Emma and Hannah both scored in double figures and had four assists in the win over Randolph. Stricklin scored 13 against Riverside.

The Flyers have seven wins over teams from Class C-2 and one against C-1 program Pierce. Winning 22 of 25 games gave St. Francis the two seed for the district final.

Sandhillls/Thedford overcame a seven-game losing streak early in the season and is on a season-high five-game winning streak headed into Friday. St. Francis is scoring 56 points per game and allowing 28. Sandhills/Thedford is scoring 45 and allowing 38.

Falls City Sacred Heart (22-3) vs. Osceola (14-9) 6:30 p.m. at Palmyra: Osceola started 7-0 but then lost eight of the next 11. The Bulldogs got back on track with wins over High Plains and Shelby-Rising City. A 48-26 victory over Giltner then a 30-29 squeaker advanced Osceola to the final.

The Bulldogs reward is No. 1 and top seed Falls City. The Irish have won 15 in a row. Osceola hasn't been to state since 1987.

