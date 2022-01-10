Top-10 teams too much for CHS girls

Columbus High girls basketball continued an extremely difficult stretch over the weekend that included two more top-10-rated teams.

CHS hosted No. 3 Fremont on Friday then traveled to No. 8 Lincoln High on Saturday. The Discoverers were also coming off a HAC Tournament game with No. 6 Lincoln Southwest on Dec. 28.

Friday and Saturday's games started well enough until the opposition went on big runs in the second quarter. Columbus fell to Fremont 64-28 then lost to Lincoln High 63-25.

The Discoverers did their best to hang with the No. 3 Tigers, hit four three-pointers in the first quarter but then didn't score until the final 10 seconds of the second and fell into a 35-19 hole.

Fremont only continued to build on that over the final 16 minutes. The Tigers put together a 22-0 run from the end of the first quarter until Columbus senior Addie Kudron hit a three with eight seconds left in the second.

CHS didn't allow any Lincoln High points for the first three minutes of the first quarter on Saturday and was down just 5-4 more than halfway through when the Links ended the first with the final 13 points.

Down 18-4 after the first eight minutes, CHS saw the deficit stretch to 34-11 at halftime and 46-20 through three quarters.

Columbus dropped to 3-7 with the losses. The Discoverers host 5-6 Lincoln East on Friday.

