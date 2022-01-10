 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Top-10 teams too much for CHS girls

  • Updated
  • 0
Tayler Braun

Columbus High senior Tayler Braun rises up for a jump shot in a home game last month. Braun and the Discoverers dropped two weekend games to No. 3 Fremont and No. 8 Lincoln High.

 Nate Tenopir

Columbus High girls basketball continued an extremely difficult stretch over the weekend that included two more top-10-rated teams.

CHS hosted No. 3 Fremont on Friday then traveled to No. 8 Lincoln High on Saturday. The Discoverers were also coming off a HAC Tournament game with No. 6 Lincoln Southwest on Dec. 28.

Friday and Saturday's games started well enough until the opposition went on big runs in the second quarter. Columbus fell to Fremont 64-28 then lost to Lincoln High 63-25.

The Discoverers did their best to hang with the No. 3 Tigers, hit four three-pointers in the first quarter but then didn't score until the final 10 seconds of the second and fell into a 35-19 hole.

Fremont only continued to build on that over the final 16 minutes. The Tigers put together a 22-0 run from the end of the first quarter until Columbus senior Addie Kudron hit a three with eight seconds left in the second.

CHS didn't allow any Lincoln High points for the first three minutes of the first quarter on Saturday and was down just 5-4 more than halfway through when the Links ended the first with the final 13 points.

People are also reading…

Down 18-4 after the first eight minutes, CHS saw the deficit stretch to 34-11 at halftime and 46-20 through three quarters.

Columbus dropped to 3-7 with the losses. The Discoverers host 5-6 Lincoln East on Friday.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scotus girls fade late at St. Paul

Scotus girls fade late at St. Paul

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball scored just seven points after halftime on Tuesday at No. 5 St. Paul and saw a win fade away late in …

Scotus girls end mini skid

Scotus girls end mini skid

Nine games have been decided by a total of 30 points for Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball this season including each of the past three.

'Rocks stun Bulldogs in road win

'Rocks stun Bulldogs in road win

The Scotus Central Catholic girls are no stranger to stiff competition. Tuesday made it five teams on the schedule listed in the Lincoln Journ…

Silver Hawks stymie CHS girls

Silver Hawks stymie CHS girls

The Lincoln Southwest defense has harassed and hounded opponents to just 175 points in six games this season. That's what the Columbus High gi…

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News