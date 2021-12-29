Twin River girls have just enough to hold off Schuyler

Three-point shooting early on helped the Twin River girls overcome what was an otherwise tough shooting day in the consolation round of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament. Twin River hit three perimeter shots in the first quarter and jumped out to a 13-6 lead it built on throughout for a 37-24 win over Schuyler

The win is just the second of the season but also the second in three games counting a victory over Shelby-Rising City on Dec. 18 then a loss to Scotus Central Catholic on Tuesday. Delaney Reeg led the Titans with 11 points and scored in each quarter. Chloe Pilakowski hit two threes and scored seven points. Clara Preister scored eight and had six of those in the second quarter as Twin River built a double-digit advantage.

It was a win, but one that coach Bryan Pilakowski said could have been more decisive.

“We’ve got to be able to make shots to be successful. We didn’t make shots today. We didn’t make free throws or threes. That’s tough on us. It’s going to look ugly when we don’t make shots,” Pilakowski said. “We made a few to get us started, and that was important otherwise they were going to fight us. Schuyler plays hard.”

Pilakowski, Whitney Schmidt and Raina Swanson each hit first-quarter three pointers to spark a hot shooting start. But at the line the Titans were 0 for 5. Pilakowski hit another three in the second while Preister made three layups, largely because of turnovers forced on the press.

It was 26-14 at the break. The Twin River defense allowed just two free throws in the third quarter, but the offense made just two field goals and went 1 for 6 from the line and missed an opportunity to put the game away for good.

That extended into the fourth where Twin River made just two shots and scored only six points. Luckily, against an offensively challenged Schuyler squad it was enough.

“That’s what I told the girls,” Pilakowski said. “You won by 14 and played pretty poorly. That tells you you’re making some progress.”

Nikura Castro led Schuyler with six points. The Warriors dropped to 0-8. Despite the loss it was the most points Schuyler had scored this season and more signs of incremental gain for a program still trying to find a footing.

“They’re coming along, and we’re meeting some of the goals we have for each game,” coach Rick Godejohn said. “When the wins and the losses can’t mean what they have to mean, you have to look at improvement and continuing to improve all skills, and doing the things that will keep them encouraged.”

