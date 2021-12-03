Warriors steal momentum, deny Discoverer girls upset hopes

Despite a slow start and just seven points in the first quarter, the Columbus High girls found themselves in the lead at halftime in Thursday's road game at No. 10 Omaha Westside.

But a Westside three-pointer on the first possession of the second half stole the momentum away and allowed the Warriors to seize control for the rest of the contest. They turned a four-point halftime deficit into a seven point lead over the next eight minutes and never trailed again for a 58-48 win over Columbus.

Addie Kudron led the Discoverers with 14 points and hit three second half threes but that wasn't enough to stun a top-10 opponent on its home court.

Westside created the first three of the second half on a kick out from the post. Columbus had talked about defending the entry pass to the post to prevent such opportunities. The defense, coach Scott Schaefer said, just wasn't good enough on that play.

"It immediately changed the momentum. The atmosphere, the feel of what was happening was all different," Schaefer said. "It looked pretty bad at the start, but to our kids credit they chipped away, fought hard and had the lead at the half. We did some promising things."

Both teams were rusty at the beginning. Columbus had just seven points but Westside only led by two at the end of the first quarter. The Discoverers then scored 19 in the second and went into the break up 26-22.

Four of the five starters had a hand in the surge. Carly Gaedeke had a bucket and two free throws, Ellie Thompson made two shots and one from the line, Kudron hit a three and made a layup and Logan Kapels scored at the rim.

Looking to build on that performance, Columbus managed just nine points in the third and trailed 43-25 to start the third. Westside hit four threes in the fourth and ended any hopes of fourth-quarter comeback.

"We had some positive results and some negative results," Schaefer said. "Defensively, we're not yet where we need to be at all. We just haven't had enough reps on some things. ... It isn't instinctive; we're still having to think on how to guard different situations."

The game was part of a four-team tournament that will resume on Saturday at Millard North. Columbus will play the hosts at 1:45 p.m. Millard North lost to Lincoln High 44-38. Lincoln High and Westside will meet in the title game. Columbus played Millard North to overtime at home a year ago. The Mustangs escaped with a 54-51 win.

"From day one, our kids have played hard. We have a relatively short bench. We're still waiting for some kids to show some things in practice and develop. We played really hard and tried, there's just so much slippage from what you do in practice to what you do in games," Schaefer said. "They have a good attitude about how to fix that."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

