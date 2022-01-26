Week 9 Girls Basketball Ratings

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Millard South (16-0) | 1
2. Omaha Central (16-1) | 2
3. Fremont (14-1) | 3
4. Lincoln High (11-2) | 5
5. Bellevue East (11-4) | 8
6. Lincoln Pius X (12-3) | 6
7. Lincoln Southwest (10-2) | 7
8. Bellevue West (11-3) | 4
9. Millard North (11-5) | 9
10. Lincoln Northeast (8-6) 10
Contenders: Gretna, Lincoln East, Millard West, Omaha Westside.
Comments: Bellevue East beating rival Bellevue West was not surprising, but how the Chieftains did it — a 50-32 thumping — was, and Bellevue East's most impressive win of the season moves it to fifth despite losing to Omaha Central a day later. Tuesday's home game against Lincoln Southwest, a makeup game, kick-starts a big stretch for Fremont, which has games against Bellevue East and Lincoln High coming up. Speaking of tough stretches, Omaha Central is in the midst of playing six straight games against foes that are either rated or are ratings contenders.
Key games: Tuesday—Lincoln Southwest at Fremont, Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Skutt. Thursday—Millard North at Bellevue West. Friday—Gretna at Omaha Central, Millard West at Millard South. Saturday—Bellevue East at Fremont, Omaha Central at Lincoln Southwest.
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (14-0) | 1
2. Elkhorn North (14-1) | 2
3. Scottsbluff (15-3) | 4
4. Norris (13-1) | 5
5. York (13-3) | 3
6. Adams Central (13-2) | 6
7. Elkhorn (9-5) | 9
8. Waverly (7-6) | 7
9. Blair (12-3) | 8
10. Beatrice (8-2) | 10
Contenders: Bennington, Sidney.
Comments: Norris' 42-33 win against York accounts for the biggest change of the week. The Titans followed that with a win against a Bennington team playing much better than it did in December. Elkhorn knocked off Blair by three points to move up. The Antlers have won five straight heading into the EMC Tournament. Omaha Skutt put together a pair of dominant performances to win the River Cities Conference Tournament.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—Central Conference Tournament (York, Adams Central). Monday-Friday—EMC Tournament (Elkhorn North, Norris, Elkhorn, Waverly, Blair, Bennington). Tuesday—Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Skutt.
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. North Bend Central (14-1) | 1
2. Wahoo (12-3) | 2
3. Lincoln Lutheran (14-1) | 3
4. Grand Island CC (12-4) | 4
5. Broken Bow (13-3) | 5
6. Kearney Catholic 12-5) | 7
7. Minden (14-3) | -
8. BRLD (12-3) | 10
9. Ord (12-5) | 8
10. St. Paul (12-3) | 6
Contenders: Columbus Lakeview, David City, Gothenburg, Malcolm, Milford, Pierce, Syracuse.
Comments: Grand Island Central Catholic's impressive month continued with a 47-41 win against Class B No. 5 Adams Central last week. The Crusaders have a chance to make a bigger statement in this week's ultra-competitive Centennial Conference Tournament. Minden dropped St. Paul 41-31 to enter the top 10. The Whippets' three losses are to Broken Bow, Kearney Catholic and C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia. Wahoo is not penalized for an overtime loss to Class B No. 8 Waverly. You could spin Nos. 7-15 so many different ways.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—Centennial Conference Tournament (Lincoln Lutheran, Grand Island CC, Kearney Catholic), Southwest Conference Tournament (Broken Bow, Minden, Gothenburg).
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Hastings SC (16-0) | 1
2. Bridgeport (14-1) | 2
3. Guardian Angels CC (17-1) | 3
4. Crofton (15-2) | 4
5. Ponca (14-1) | 5
6. Pender (13-4) | 6
7. Oakland-Craig (11-4) | 7
8. Clarkson/Leigh (11-5) | 8
9. Sutton (13-3) | 9
10. Amherst (12-4) | 10
Contenders: Elkhorn Valley, Gordon-Rushville, Superior, Thayer Central, Wakefield.
Comments: All was quiet this week in the C-2 top 10, but that could change with upcoming tournaments in the East Husker and Mid State conferences. Hastings St. Cecilia's unbeaten streak will be put to the test this week in the Centennial Conference Tournament where the Hawkettes could see C-1 state contenders Lincoln Lutheran and Grand Island CC. Bridgeport celebrated an SPVA Tournament title Saturday.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—Centennial Conference Tournament (Hastings SC). Tuesday—Oakland-Craig at Humphrey/LHF, Milford at Sutton. Thursday—S-E-M at Amherst, Crofton at Pierce, Ponca at Wynot.
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Elmwood-Murdock (13-2) | 1
2. Archbishop Bergan (11-5) | 2
3. Humphrey/LHF (13-3) | 3
4. Ravenna (13-3) | 4
5. Alma (12-2) | 5
6. Shelton (14-1) | 6
7. BDS (14-3) | 8
8. Pleasanton (14-4) | 9
9. Johnson-Brock (13-3) | -
10. Niobrara/Verdigre (11-5) | -
Contenders: Cross County, Elgin/PJ, Nebraska Christian, North Platte St. Pat's, Plainview, S-E-M.
Comments: Losses by Elgin/PJ and S-E-M open the door for Johnson-Brock and Niobrara/Verdigre, which has recent wins over D-2 power Wynot and C-2 North Central, the latter by 18 points last week. Archbishop Bergan lost to C-1 No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran but bounced back with a win against a tough Columbus Scotus team. BDS has won 10 straight games.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—Centennial Conference Tournament (Archbishop Bergan), RPAC Tournament (Alma), Crossroads Conference Tournament (BDS, Cross County). Tuesday—Oakland-Craig at Humphrey/LHF. Thursday—Humphrey/LHF at Elgin/PJ, Johnson-Brock at Falls City SH.
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Falls City SH (14-3) | 1
2. Humphrey SF (15-3) | 2
3. St. Mary's (12-3) | 3
4. Anselmo-Merna (12-4) | 4
5. Maywood-Hayes Center (16-1) | 5
6. Wynot (10-6) | 6
7. Sterling (12-4) | 7
8. Silver Lake (10-4) | 9
9. Crawford (13-3) | 8
10. Wauneta-Palisade (11-4) | 10
Contenders: Diller-Odell, Exeter-Milligan, Osceola, Parkview Christian, South Platte.
Comments: Humphrey St. Francis edged Nebraska Christian on Saturday for another Goldenrod Conference Tournament title. Anselmo-Merna had a nice week with wins against C-2 North Central and D-1 S-E-M, and Sterling avenged an earlier loss to D-1 Southern.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—MNAC Tournament (Anselmo-Merna), RPAC Tournament (Maywood-Hayes Center, Wauneta-Palisade), Crossroads Conference Tournament (Exeter-Milligan, Osceola). Thursday—Johnson-Brock at Falls City SH, Ponca at Wynot.