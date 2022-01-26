Week 9 Girls Basketball Ratings

Comments: Bellevue East beating rival Bellevue West was not surprising, but how the Chieftains did it — a 50-32 thumping — was, and Bellevue East's most impressive win of the season moves it to fifth despite losing to Omaha Central a day later. Tuesday's home game against Lincoln Southwest, a makeup game, kick-starts a big stretch for Fremont, which has games against Bellevue East and Lincoln High coming up. Speaking of tough stretches, Omaha Central is in the midst of playing six straight games against foes that are either rated or are ratings contenders.