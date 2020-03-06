Weidner, Flyers ground Jets

Humphrey St. Francis execution and defense wasn't great in the fourth quarter of Thursday's first round D-2 matchup with Sterling at Lincoln Southwest High School. The Flyers allowed 21 points in the quarter, two 3-pointers and three offensive rebounds.

The No. 1 team in in D-2 was almost never pushed to the final eight minutes this season. So, perhaps the starters were in a little bit of unfamiliar territory. They're normally watching from the bench as the reserves finish it off in mop up duty.

But thanks to the three previous quarters, if there was a lack of energy or some taking the foot off the gas, it didn't really matter.

St. Francis led 50-32 to start the final frame and eventually finished off a 60-53 win to advance to its second semifinal game in three years.

Point guard Allison Weidner scored 20, junior teammate Alissa Kosch had 17 and St. Francis led by as much as 24 at one point.

Coach Bryan Reichmuth admitted he might second-guess himself and taking the air out of the ball late. After all, that's not the Flyer way. But overall, its a fairly minor concern after what took place the previous 24 minutes.