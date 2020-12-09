Weidner ties school mark with 43

The scoreboard at Hartington-Newcastle, like some other gymnasiums, tracks individual points in addition to the game score.
Thus, it was no mystery to Humphrey St. Francis senior Allison Weidner that she was in the midst of something special on Tuesday night. Weidner finished with 43, set a new personal best and tied the school mark originally held solely by Janice Eisenmenger from a game in 1987.
She also swiped away 10 steals, dished out eight assists and grabbed seven rebounds. Weidner and the Flyers improved to 3-0 with a 73-20 victory.
"At half I had 26 points, and I was like, 'Dang, that's kid of what I had in the first two games we played and we're at halftime right now,'" Weidner said. "'This is kind of crazy.'"
Weidner's previous best was the 39 she put up at the state semifinals last season. But while that was on a bigger stage, Tuesday was just as meaningful to Weidner because, like then, she made history thanks to the help of her teammates.
Although she could see her total keep rising on the scoreboard, Weidner prides herself in her ability to play team basketball and create opportunities for others. There was no thought about hitting a certain number or anything like that once she went into halftime with nearly 30 points.
Since first stepping on the varsity court as a freshman, Weidner was quick to point how the contributions of her teammate made her big night possible. Scoring a bunch was fun, but doing it because of teamwork was more enjoyable.
"A lot of that goes to my teammates; they played passing lanes pretty well. Everything worked out in my favor. Girls would collapse on my teammates and they would find me open or they would transition and find me for a layup," Weidner said. "A lot of the credit goes to my teammates finding me in open spots."
As St. Francis has done in the first two games, and traditionally, the Flyers set an early tone on defense. Pressure created turnovers and easy buckets for a 19-2 advantage. St. Francis led Palmer in the opener 37-5 after the first eight minutes and built a 35-2 advantage on Heartland Lutheran the next afternoon.
There wasn't quite as massive of a gap on Tuesday, but halftime it was 46-11.
St. Francis has won its first three games by margins of 65, 50 and 53. Weidner scored 27 in the opener and 26 the following day.
"This year, our team unity is crazy. It doesn't matter who it is; we're happy for one another and hyping each other up all the time," Wiedner said. "We have a really close bond this year. It's nice to have, and it doesn't surprise me that we know where each other is going to be. We have this connection this year that seems to be working pretty well."
Head coach Bryan Reichmuth said that unity showed in the half court defense. The press wasn't quite as effective as the first two games. But, on the defensive side of the court, the Flyers consistently picked off passes and tipped others away to start the break.
Weidner converted nearly all of those opportunities on the other end.
"Allison played the same game she always does; always working hard, always doing what is best for the team," Reichmuth said. "We played more 1-3-1 defense in this game, which gave some opportunities for steals, which lead to transition points for her."
Joining Weidner in double figures was Hannah Baumgart. The sophomore is graciously listed at 5-foot-3 but is finding ways to play above her stature.
Reichmuth called her a great teammate who can make a difference on both ends of the court. Weidner agreed and wasn't surprised. She called her younger teammate a "fighter" who has put the necessary work in to be successful.
St. Francis is back in action Thursday at Riverside. The Chargers also had scheduled three games up to this point but have yet to play any due to postponements.
"She runs the floor all the time. She's fast, you can toss the ball ahead and she'll go get it and go score," Weidner said of Baumgart. "She's definitely a fighter, she's gritty."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
