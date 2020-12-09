Weidner ties school mark with 43

"A lot of that goes to my teammates; they played passing lanes pretty well. Everything worked out in my favor. Girls would collapse on my teammates and they would find me open or they would transition and find me for a layup," Weidner said. "A lot of the credit goes to my teammates finding me in open spots."

As St. Francis has done in the first two games, and traditionally, the Flyers set an early tone on defense. Pressure created turnovers and easy buckets for a 19-2 advantage. St. Francis led Palmer in the opener 37-5 after the first eight minutes and built a 35-2 advantage on Heartland Lutheran the next afternoon.

There wasn't quite as massive of a gap on Tuesday, but halftime it was 46-11.

St. Francis has won its first three games by margins of 65, 50 and 53. Weidner scored 27 in the opener and 26 the following day.

"This year, our team unity is crazy. It doesn't matter who it is; we're happy for one another and hyping each other up all the time," Wiedner said. "We have a really close bond this year. It's nice to have, and it doesn't surprise me that we know where each other is going to be. We have this connection this year that seems to be working pretty well."