Wynot denies Flyer dreams, wins back-to-back

Weidner scored 24 points but was hounded all 94 feet of the floor and often double-teamed on the perimeter. Blue Devil defenders denied even a look at a return pass once she gave the basketball away.

Weidner scored the first six points of the game, and St. Francis seemed poised to build a big early lead, but she picked up her second foul with 2:32 left in the quarter and went to the bench.

There was a lot of the game remaining, and Wynot certainly wasn't going to be knocked out in the first round. But that brief break of 2 and 1/2 minutes without Weidner on the floor seemed to allow the Blue Devils to catch their breath and get the defense on track.

Wynot responded with a 10-2 end to the first and had a 17-14 lead.

"It's just so hard to adjust to. They run waves of people at you," Reichmuth said. ..."They're so good. It's just tough. They're just riding Allison all the way."

The two teams met in the St. Francis Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27 where Weidner scored 35 and the Flyers won by 16.

HSF led that one for the final three quarters and consistently built on their advantage. This time around, the Flyers were in an extremely unfamiliar position, trailing for long stretches of the second half.