Hawkettes pressure Shamrocks into overtime defeat

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball, ranked No. 9 by the Lincoln Journal Star, hosted the reigning Class C-2 state champions and D-1 No. 1 Hasting St. Cecilia Thursday night.

The Shamrocks opened the game on the front foot, scoring the first 11 points of the game. They led 18-13 at halftime and restored their 11-point lead early in the third quarter scoring the first six points of the frame.

However, the Hawkettes' pressure defense led to numerous Shamrock turnovers igniting their comeback. They won the game in overtime 40-38.

"We just came out with some energy, which is good to have. We did a lot of nice things defensively early to get us some easy buckets," head coach Jarrod Ridder said. "We didn't play as well against the press as we're capable of playing and it allowed them to get some easy buckets."

St. Cecilia took its first lead of the game 33-32 with 1:39 remaining in regulation following a steal and layup from freshman Emery Vargas.

The Shamrocks retook the lead 34-33 on the next possession on two free throws from junior Joanna Rusher. After a St. Cecilia 3-pointer, Scotus tied the game on a bucket from Rusher in the paint with 28.6 seconds remaining.

Saint Cecilia missed two shots and the game went into overtime. In the extra period, the Hawkettes took the lead on a bucket from freshman Avery Kissinger. Rusher tied the game at the free throw with two makes.

Tatum Krikac drew two trips to the charity stripe, knocking down two of four free throws to put the Hawekettes ahead 40-38. The Shamrocks had two chances to score on shots in the paint from Kaelyn Dierman and Hailey Steffensmeier, but both rolled off the rim ending the game.

Rusher led Scotus with 11 points and Steffensmeier posted nine points. Maysa Kuhl and Dierman finished the game with six points each. Ridder said he like the team's aggressiveness, especially attacking the paint.

"The turnovers really hurt us. We got to really work at limiting our turnovers," he said. "When we get opportunities inside, we just got to really work on finishing those opportunities."

The road doesn't get easier for the Shamrocks as they embark on a three-game road trip against three ranked teams. Their next game is Tuesday at C-2 No. 5 West Point GACC.

"It's just about growth. Whether win the game or lose the game, they are the team that we are. For us, these are the things we did well. These are the things we got to really work on to grow and get better by the time we play next," Ridder said. "We got two days of practice to do those two things. That's our mindset. There are things we can do better we're going to work on. There are things we did really well (tonight) that we'll try to build on."