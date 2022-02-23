Heartbreaker: Vikings' season ends on buzzer beater

LEIGH - What seemed like a potential Cinderella story hit midnight for Lakeview boys basketball on Tuesday.

Down by double digits more than once, the Vikings fought back and took a fourth-quarter lead only to see top seed Clarkson/Leigh win it at the buzzer 45-43 in the C1-6 subdistrict semifinals.

After starting 0-5 and twice losing five games in a row, Lakeview thought it had found something as the season reached the playoffs. A bank shot by Clarkson/Leigh senior Carter Hanel with 2.1 seconds remaining brought it all to a sudden end.

"Just really gutted. We didn't play a great first half, obviously. Credit to them. They came out and really set the tone, but thought we made some nice adjustments at halftime," Lakeview head coach Tyler Colvin said. "I thought the guys just played so well the whole last half, last 16 minutes. Took control of the game. Had control. The last couple seconds are tough to swallow."

Lakeview sat at 3-12 on Jan. 18 and had suffered five losses by 20 points or more. But as January turned to February, and Lakeview gained some confidence that included a third win over Schuyler, a victory against conference runner-up Seward and a rematch win over rival Scotus, anticipation was building for a late season run.

The Vikings won six of nine ahead of Tuesday's subdistrict semifinal and grabbed a second win over Scotus the night before that sent the Shamrocks home for the season.

Then came a rough start and a 10-0 deficit in the first quarter. Lakeview chipped away and scored 10 of the next 12 but faced a 12-point hole at halftime.

Eli Osten made a three-pointer on Lakeview's first possession of the fourth quarter to give the Vikings their first lead of the game, and the Vikings built it up to 41-36 with 2:4o remaining. But after some missed free throws, Clarkson/Leigh tied it with 34.5 seconds remaining.

Both teams missed on their next possessions, but Lakeview was called for a double dribble after the rebound.

That gave the Patriots a chance under the Viking hoop. Hanel caught a lob pass and released it before coming down. It had just the right touch off the backboard to send the Clarkson/Leigh bench into a frenzy and bring Lakeview to its knees.

Hanel was a presence all night on both ends, end, scoring eight points, grabbing nine rebounds and swatting away a career-high 10 blocks.

"Carter's a nice athlete. He just went up and made a nice play. I thought for what we tried to do defensively, I thought we did all right, but he made the play," Colvin said. "You tip your cap and understand that's sports. I love my guys so much and I've never been more proud of a group of dudes. Just going to miss not going to practice with them tomorrow."

The Vikings featured a balanced scoring effort. Osten led eight other teammates that made the score sheet with nine points. Turner Halvorsen and Adam Van Cleave tallied seven points apiece and Max Fremarek chipped in six.

Despite the double-digit halftime deficit, Colvin said he knew his team would respond.

"I told the guys in the locker room I didn't know what to say because I hadn't even for one second thought I was going to have to talk to them about losing the game," he said. "They are just those types of kids. They're high-character competitors. They never give up. They never complain and it's just been a blessing to be a part of their journey with them and to be their coach."

Lakeview ended the season 8-16. The Vikings posted a five-win improvement from last year and posted their first subdistrict win since 2018. The team featured six seniors, the first group Colvin coached when they started as freshmen.

"The season was a crazy journey. I thought they would be the group that we could kind of get it turned around. I do feel like we got going in the right direction," he said. "Just great kids. Just the best role models for my sons and my daughters and everybody else at this school.

"Obviously, winners. Maybe not on the scoreboard (tonight), but every one of those guys is going to do some great things. I hope I get to be a witness for some of that because I'm sure we're going to miss just working with them every single day and having the opportunity to watch them grow as both young men and players. Just love them. Just really love them all."

The Vikings will return six players next season. Halvorsen, Braxton Borer, Fremarek, Brenden Sloup and Ashton Stubbert will be seniors. William Hrouda will be a junior. Colvin said he hopes the returnees will carry over the unselfish quality of the team and build on the confidence gained this season.

For the seniors who played their final high school basketball game, Colvin said it showed that by putting in the work, taking the coaching and using it to grow and learn, you'll eventually have success.

"We had a really rough season last year. Just some things early in the year that kind of probably slowed us down in terms of our starts, but these guys showed up to practice every day," Colvin said. "We were joking that were 3-12 at one point and told the kids, 'You're practicing like a 12-3 team,' because that's just the type of guys they are. They just love to come to the gym and work hard. Special is the word. Special group and just blessed to be their coach."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

