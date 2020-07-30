Hitchcock sees hunger in Discoverers

Whirlwind wouldn't begin to describe the summer new Columbus High School boys head basketball coach Jordan Hitchcock has experienced over the last few months.
Following his hiring in mid-May, Hitchcock has taken the normal route for new coaches in terms of finding a home and selling his old one but has had most of his professional plans diverted or delayed.
Although every other program is in a similar position, the potential harm inflicted on the Discoverers is unique with a new coach at the helm.
Columbus would have been slightly behind due to the timing of the hiring process, but COVID-19 dug a deeper hole when Hitchcock arrived and basketball activities had not yet been approved.
Yet, while he's had less time to become familiar with the roster, and evaluate the talent on the roster, Hitchcock said July has been a productive first step.
“For me, it’s just a good time to get to know everybody, put names with faces and figure out what we’ve got, what our strengths might be and what we need to work on," he said. "We're just getting going in that sense."
Should basketball return to normal in 2021, Hitchcock will have an offseason that includes 10 days of pseudo-practices and youth camp in June, regular open gyms throughout summer and league play in Lincoln before many players hit the AAU circuit in July.
This year he's been forced to find a new way to get in as much training as possible while balancing players' schedules and the demands of other CHS athletic programs.
When it's all said and done, Columbus boys basketball will have had eight days of practice/camp in June and two trips to Lincoln. Monday through Wednesday of the past two weeks has served as a camp. CHS went to Lincoln on July 21.
The Discoverers were set to travel south again to the capital city on Tuesday but the league was canceled due to the virus.
Had Hitchcock been in place earlier, and the virus not hit, CHS would have done the normal June camp schedule, found a team camp to attend and been in Lincoln four times.
In the two trips, Columbus went 2-4, defeating Schuyler and Lincoln Lutheran while suffering losses to Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, York and Auburn. With the exception of an 18-point defeat to Southwest, every game was close.
"It was good to see our guys competing against somebody else," Hitchcock said. "We definitely learned from each of those games as we work towards building new habits and learning a new scheme."
Results mean little in the summer, especially for a team with a new coach. But several characteristics were observed by the new head man.
Columbus is lacking in size and a handful of fundamental areas, but also exceeding at drive and determination.
“I think they’re hungry to work. I’ve been impressed with our athleticism. When I showed up, I thought we needed to work on our ball handling and our shooting a little bit," Hitchcock said. "But if I’m worth my salt, those are things we’ll hopefully be able to fix."
Whether in practice or competitive situations in Omaha, Hitchcock encouraged the players to go hard and worry about everything else afterward. He knew it wouldn't be perfect, mistakes were expected, but the key to getting started together was going full speed, having fun and playing together.
“It’s going to be a process. It’s going to take time to learn all the ins and outs that are going to be required to be executed in order to make us successful," Hitchcock said. "A lot of that is covered up if you play your tail off and pass to the first open guy you see."
Columbus graduates seven from a roster that was 11-12 in Jimmy Motz's final year. Two of those, Blake Edzards and Landon Thompson, accounted for 42 percent of the scoring, 41 percent of the shots made and 34 percent of the defensive rebounds.
CHS also won't have anyone taller than 6-3 in the upcoming season.
“Anything I’ve asked or said, those kids have just been taking it all and they’ve been willing to do whatever," Hitchcock said. "It’s been fun to be around kids that are that hungry and that responsive. I’ve really enjoyed it."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
