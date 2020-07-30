Hitchcock sees hunger in Discoverers

“I think they’re hungry to work. I’ve been impressed with our athleticism. When I showed up, I thought we needed to work on our ball handling and our shooting a little bit," Hitchcock said. "But if I’m worth my salt, those are things we’ll hopefully be able to fix."

Whether in practice or competitive situations in Omaha, Hitchcock encouraged the players to go hard and worry about everything else afterward. He knew it wouldn't be perfect, mistakes were expected, but the key to getting started together was going full speed, having fun and playing together.

“It’s going to be a process. It’s going to take time to learn all the ins and outs that are going to be required to be executed in order to make us successful," Hitchcock said. "A lot of that is covered up if you play your tail off and pass to the first open guy you see."

Columbus graduates seven from a roster that was 11-12 in Jimmy Motz's final year. Two of those, Blake Edzards and Landon Thompson, accounted for 42 percent of the scoring, 41 percent of the shots made and 34 percent of the defensive rebounds.

CHS also won't have anyone taller than 6-3 in the upcoming season.