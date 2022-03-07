HLHF girls motivated to break through at state

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls basketball is head to state for the fourth time in five years but the Bulldogs look to break through in Lincoln after a string of disappointment disappointments.

The Bulldogs have lost in the state quarterfinals in each of the three previous appearances. They lost to North Central 67-64 in 2018. In 2019 and 2021, Fremont Bergan bested HLHF 54-50 and 50-42, respectively. Their last quarterfinal win came in 2014.

Anchored by seniors Lexi Frauendorfer, Addison Schneider and Paige Beller, HLHF is driven to break through and spend more time in the capital city.

"We've been preparing for this for like four years of our lives," Frauendorfer said. "We started playing basketball when we were, like, 8, so losing definitely put us down a lot. Us three are especially competitive, so we really want it this year."

Bulldogs head coach Kandee Hanzel thought last year was going to be the year. But in the first quarter of the state quarterfinal, Schneider suffered a knee injury and didn't return. Hanzel said it took the life out of the group.

Now fully healthy, Schneider is the Bulldogs' leader. She averages 18.1 points and 13.9 rebounds per game in her senior season.

"With a sour taste from last year, it's definitely motivated me to help my team as much as I can to get down to the state tournament and make an impact," Schneider said. "Last year, going down in the first quarter, it's hard because I couldn't help out my team. So I really hope that we get down there this year and we can get past the first round and hopefully make a state championship. It's been a big motivator for this year."

It was not the first time Schneider has been through a serious knee injury. Schneider suffered a torn ACL in the spring of her freshman year, then did it again on a long full-court pass last year in Lincoln.

Although she had to endure another challenging rehab schedule, Schneider has been driven to return to the hardwood because of her love for the game.

"I love playing on this team. This summer, I missed out on my senior summer sitting on the sideline," she said. "Stuff like that is really hard, but ultimately it's a motivator to get back to come play volleyball, basketball and track, earn some medals and make sure all this hard work that I put in pays off. My teammates came and helped me work out, encouraging all the way through. It's for me and for them working hard."

Hanzel said the preparation for this year's state tournament is different due to a combined schedule. The Big 10 Wrestling Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena the normal week of the girls state tournament has given girls teams extended time off. While that allows for more preparation, Hanzel was also wary of over-practicing.

With the state experience gained, Hanzel said her team is motivated.

"I think they're hungry now because they know everyone is back. We lost our point guard, but Halle Beller stepped in for that and Alisha Dahlberg stepped in for that," Hanzel said. "I think they're hungry. They're more focused. They're just more disciplined and ready to go."

The Bulldogs face Nebraska Christian Tuesday in the state quarterfinals at Lincoln Southwest. The Eagles are making their first-ever state appearance after a 20-5 season. Hanzel said rebounding will be key.

"They do have a tall girl that will match up really nice with them. I think we have a few more athletes than they do," Hanzel said. "From what other teams have told me, they're aggressive. They'll press, but I don't know if they know our speed."

Paige Beller, who averaged 8.9 points per game, said that while this is it, there's an attitude of confidence.

"Now, it's like our last chance," she said. "The stakes are high and it also just feels good that we made it there, so now we just want to succeed down there."

After seeing their male classmates take home the state title last season, the girls want to match that by at least getting past the first game.

"It's definitely our biggest motivator, just trying to bring home a medal because our school has lots of success," Schneider said. "I think just getting something to show for it for all the hard work we've put in this season."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

