HLHF senior trio celebrate one last win in All-Star Game

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's senior trio of Addison Schneider, Lexi Frauendorfer and Paige Beller shared the court for the final time Thursday night at the Central Community College All-Star Game in Columbus.

They were on the winning Silver Team coached by HLHF's Kandee Hanzel in a 48-29 victory over the Green Team. Following a state championship in March, one last time on the court together was an experience each was looking forward to.

Now comes the adjustment period of realizing it's all over.

"It was good. It's always nice to play with these girls," Beller said. "Being done, it's going to be weird."

Schneider led all scorers with 12 points. All of her points were scored in the first three quarters with six in the first half and six in the third. Beller ended the game with two, and Frauendorfer ran the offense as the point guard.

"I think it's just special because we've been playing with each other since fourth grade," Schneider said. "It's crazy that this is our last time. We've been playing with each other for eight, nine years. It's nice to go out on top."

The trio led the Bulldogs to their first state championship as a co-op school in March after three-straight quarterfinal defeats in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Schneider was the team's leading scorer and rebounder this season, averaging 17.9 points and 14.2 rebounds. Beller was the team's second-leading scorer with 8.6 points per game, and Frauendorfer was third at 7.4 points per game.

Frauendorfer said the relationships she made with her teammates is what she'll carry with her as each moves on to the next step in life.

"Our friendships are the best," she said. "It will not be breakable at all."

In addition to their legacy as champions, the trio hopes its perseverance of overcoming disappointing defeats in Lincoln and capturing that elusive state title will live on and inspire future generations of Bulldogs.

"I think it's nice showing that anything is possible, either underclassmen or young kids in elementary, where maybe that's something they want to teach one day," Schneider said. "It's possible even after many, many years of trying and finally getting it done."

"I thought it was good that us seniors showed a lot of leadership in that, so hopefully the younger kids take that and learn from it," Frauendorfer said.

Silver jumped out to a 9-0 lead when Green didn't score for the first six minutes. Green cut the deficit to 13-7 in the second, but Silver ended the half on an 11-3 run to lead 24-10 at halftime. Silver controlled the rest of the game, outscoring Green 24-19 in the final 20 minutes.

Scotus Central Catholic's Grace Mustard was the only other All-Star to end in double-figures with 10 points for the Silver squad. Lakeview's Katee Korte also contributed to Silver's win with six points, all coming in the second half.

Green was led by Cross County's Josi Noble, who scored eight points. Humphrey Saint Francis' Kaylee Stricklin and David City's Emily Johnson tallied six points apiece.

