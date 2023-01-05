Howells-Dodge boys, girls basketball seasons start strong

The Jaguars of Howells-Dodge picked up a sixth win on the season on Dec. 29 with a 46-24 win over Sandy Creek.

With that win, Howells-Dodge entered Friday’s Blizzard Battle Holiday Tournament game against Centura at 6-3. The Jaguars dropped their first game of the season before winning three straight, dropping one and winning two more in a row before falling to Clarkson/Leigh on Dec. 17.

Clarkson/Leigh was able to get the better of the Jaguars in a 42-24 bout as Howells-Dodge was unable to get more than seven points in a quarter. Jade Bayer and Natalie Pieper led the team with six points each in the loss.

In the Jaguars’ bounce back win over Sandy Creek, Howells-Dodge held the Cougars to 24 points while also never allowing more than seven points in a quarter. Howells-Dodge managed to score more than 11 points in three quarters including a 17-point second quarter to give the Jaguars a 28-10 lead at the half.

In the win, Sophia Dvorak and Blair Fiala led the Jaguars with 14 and 12 points as the lone duo to score in double digits.

Through the first nine games, Fiala led the team with an 11.1 point per game output, no other Jaguar averaged double-digit points. Three more Howells-Dodge players averaged over six points. Dvorak entered Friday averaging 6.9 points, Kenadie Throener averaged 6.7 and Jordyn Ratzlaff had 6.1.

Throener led the team by shooting 43% from the field and also led the team with 0.9 blocks per game. Dvorak led the way for the Jaguars on the boards picking up 5.9 per game.

Along with leading the team in points per game Fiala also led the team with 2.9 steals per game and a free throw percentage of 67%. Pieper led the team with 3.1 assists per game.

Howells-Dodge

boys basketballThe boys team for Howells-Dodge was able to enter Friday’s Blizzard Battle Holiday Tournament game on a five-game win streak.

Over the streak, the Jaguars were able to pick up wins over Oakland-Craig (49-41), West Point-Beemer (47-27), Lyons-Decatur Northeast (60-31), Clarkson/Leigh (51-34) and a 47-22 win over Sandy Creek.

In their first win in tournament play, the 6-3 Jaguars were able to win big over the Cougars, Howells-Dodge managed to score over 10 points in three quarters while also never allowing Sandy Creek to score over seven in a quarter including holding them to one point in the final quarter of play. The Jaguars were able to finish strong as they held a 22-14 lead at the half, Howells-Dodge managed to outscore the Cougars 25-8 in the final two quarters.

Lance Brester and Colton Klosen led the way in the win for Howells-Dodge with 11 points each, Brester also led with 10 rebounds. Klosen added seven rebounds. Oscar Dominguez also scored in double digits with 10 points.