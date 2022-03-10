Humphrey Hoops Heaven: Bulldogs, Flyers go for three titles in one town

When Humphrey residents get out their checkbooks next month to pay off utility bills they might get a nice surprise. Few lights have been illuminated, faucets have stayed off and thermostats haven't been touched in many homes and businesses the past few days.

The credit card bill and charges for hotel rooms, however, might tell a different story.

Life in the town of about 800 hasn't so much slowed in the last few days as it has been mostly nonexistent.

Thursday marked the fourth day in a row a team from Humphrey was playing in the state tournament. The win by the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls in the Class D-1 semifinals guaranteed there will be at least two more.

Starting Friday afternoon at 4 p.m., the town of about 800 residents has the chance to bring home three championship trophies in the span of about 19 hours.

The HLHF boys start a run of three title games just before dinner time Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The St. Francis girls follow at 8 p.m. The HLHF girls start Saturday's championship round at 9 a.m.

Based on a quick check of common champions, nine times there have been state winners from the same school. Although it would take more time pouring over records to be absolutely sure, it seems only once before in Nebraska hoops has a city or town produced three champs - and that was 2006 in Omaha when Boys Town, Omaha Central and Omaha Skutt each won boys titles.

Outside of the metro, it's never happened.

"It's been a fun week; it's been crazy. I don't know even know what I'm going to do next week when I have to go to school," HLHF girls coach Kandee Hanzel joked. "It's a real high right now."

Hanzel and the Bulldogs are playing for their first state championship since the programs combined in 2014. HLHF went that first year as a combo and won in the first round but settled for fourth place. The HLHF girls then lost three times in a row in the quarterfinals, all to Fremont Bergan, before defeating Bergan Thursday in the semifinals.

Lindsay Holy Family won championships in 1991, 1993 and 2010. Humphrey played for one in 2012.

"Humphrey basketball, it's pretty fun; everybody's in the championship," Hanzel said.

Hanzel shares a coaching office in the northwest corner of the Humphrey gym with boys coach Joe Hesse. Hesse and his crew are looking for a third title in four years following a perfect regular season. The Bulldog boys were 23-0 then lost in the subdistrict title game to Norfolk Catholic.

HLHF dealt out some payback Wednesday to the Knights and have a chance to win back-to-back championships.

Titles in 2019 and 2021 make it four between the two. Humphrey cut down the nets in 1987. Lindsay Holy Family did it in 2005.

Having all but one of the town's basketball teams in championship games is uncommon but Hesse said it's also a product of the hoops culture in the area.

"I think what makes Humphrey and Lindsay such a great place for basketball is the parents of our kids," he said. "Every school has some good athletes, but our parents sacrifice their time and money to get their kids in the gym.

"Any given Saturday during basketball season I can go to school and there's some level of youth practicing for a tournament that's coming up. A lot of these kids have been playing competitive games since they were in the third grade. I think it shows on the floor now."

Saint Francis girls coach Bryan Reichmuth has been at the helm for nearly 20 years and delivered three titles and six appearances in championship games. His perspective on the matter is similar.

Friday night he and the Flyer girls will also be looking for back-to-back titles although they were probably the least likely of the three to get to this point.

The graduation of all-time great Allison Weidner, now a regular off the bench for a Nebraska women's team that will lay in the NCAA Tournament next week, created naysayers.

No doubt those that remained on the roster heard the doubters. St. Francis then went out and put together a 23-3 season. The Flyers win Wednesday over O'Neill St. Mary's means they'll be playing in their third straight title game and fourth in five years.

The St. Francis girls have been to state 14 times and will make it 10 trips to the final on Saturday. Weidner was great, likely the greatest every in the program. But St. Francis, and teams at HLHF, created dynasties before players like Weidner or the Sjuts brothers or Addison Schneider.

Three in title games is unique. But the way this town loves basketball, it won't be the last time Humphrey is the envy of the Nebraska basketball world.

"It's just crazy and speaks loudly for our community," Reichmuth said. "The sense of pride our community has for our basketball programs is special. The commitment comes from the kids as well as the parents.

"We as coaches ask a lot of these teams even in the summer. I am very confident both schools and all the teams wish the best for each other. It's mutual respect, I'd say."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

