Humphrey St. Francis Super Seniors: Hannah and Emma Baumgart

Humphrey Saint Francis seniors Emma and Hannah Baumgart have experienced everything together. Separated by just a few seconds at birth (Emma is older), the Flyer twins have been key fixtures on the volleyball, basketball and track and field teams.

The duo contributed to bringing home numerous hardware back to Humphrey. In volleyball, they brought home two state runner-up title and one fourth-place trophy. On the track, the Baumgarts are members of the two-time defending 3200-meter relay state champion team. In 2021, they helped St. Francis win state runner-up.

On the hardwood, the Baumgarts led St. Francis to back-to-back state championship game appearances, including lifting the state title in 2021.

Heading into their senior season, they reflected on the journey they've been on together.

"After our state semifinal win last year. one of the first people I went and hugged was Emma because all the emotions are coming, just missing the one person that's gone through it with you through everything," Hannah said. "All your emotions throughout the whole high school, the ups and downs, it's a lot of fun."

While Emma and Hannah stand at just 5-4 and 5-3, respectively, their impact on the court is large. Last season, Hannah averaged 6.8 points and 2.0 assists per game along with 81 steals. Emma scored 5.7 points and led the team with 4.2 assists per game and 85 steals.

"Just being short, you get used to it. You learned to be better without it, so that's when our defense is our biggest thing," Emma said. "Our offense isn't going to be amazing. We're not going to be able to drive in, but our defense is how we overcome it when we're good moving forward."

Emma said she's had to learn how guard bigger players, but the key has been to not change the way she plays just because of the size discrepancy.

"We first have to learn how to be able to ball handle. We do have an advantage of that because we're low to the ground, so we can be able to pick the ball easily from other people," Hannah said. "When you do get stuffed or something, which happens a lot, you just kind of have to get over it and keep shooting. I guess we learned how to make more outside shots because it's harder to guard out there."

Last season, the Flyers were on a mission they can maintain its success following the graduation of Allison Weidner, who plays with the Huskers. The Flyers, who went 22-0 in 2020-21, posted a 23-3 record last season and reached the state championship game.

"Last year, when everybody said we weren't going to be good. We didn't have Allison (Weidner)," Emma said. "We were an Allison team and then just to prove people wrong, to get over that hump of not having her."

Although they graduated three seniors from last year's squad, St. Francis expects to see itself back in Lincoln contending for a state championship.

"We ended off with a loss at state, so I think that really motivates a lot of us. We have a good, solid senior group." Hannah said. "This is our last shot so we really want to take advantage of it and push to win state."