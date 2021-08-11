Jack Johnson: Acceptance to "Easy's" camp turned career around

Jack Johnson was in Humphrey last March on the Monday of the boys state basketball tournament. A regular coach for twins Jason and Jacob Sjuts, Johnson was working that evening after practice with Jacob.
He had been somewhat struggling with free throws throughout the season, shooting below 60%. Johnson quickly analyzed his form and determined Jacob's wrist action was preceding his elbow bend. Essentially, he was flicking the wrist before straightening his arm.
The Sjutses then went on to win a second state title in three seasons and Jacob was 16 of 19 through three state tournament games. In the championship he was 8 of 9. Four of those came in the final minute of overtime as Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family came back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit, forced the extra frame and won 52-47.
Jason and Jacob are just two of hundreds, maybe thousands, of players that Johnson has tutored over the years. He's scaled back his time in the gym quite a bit but just a few years ago was working with teams at Immanuel Lutheran and Monday had a private session with a player from Lincoln Pius X who comes to learn from THE coach in Nebraska basketball.
Those who have been touched by Johnson's knowledge, attention to detail and humble spirit will gather together Wednesday and Thursday as part of a two-day reunion for the 89-year-old former coach.
Wednesday includes a smaller, social get together at the Elks Country Club at 7 p.m. Thursday starts with a four-man golf scramble at the club during the day then cocktails, a dinner buffet and a program to follow.
Former players, manages, coaches, members of the cheering section and others are expected to be on hand for an event that was planned two years ago and set up for last summer until the pandemic hit.
The delay, although unfortunate, lines up nicely with the upcoming anniversary of Columbus High's last state championship team. The 50th anniversary of the 1972 Discoverer boys basketball team comes around this winter.
Columbus was Johnson's third stop after Sterling and Pawnee City. But while in Pawnee City he was nearly at the end of his rope trying to find success.
He often spent time before school looking up the want ads in the World Herald, seriously considering a career change. A reconsideration from legendary coach "Easy" Ed Macauley to allow Johnson and a friend to attend his summer camp in St. Louis turned everything around.
"When I came back from there, I had an awakening," Johnson said on Tuesday. "I just wasn't satisfied with the results I was getting. I thought, 'I'm not good at this, and I want to be good. I'm, obviously, just not good enough.' That's the way I was looking at it. When I came back from there, it was totally different because I knew I had an edge."
Ed Macauley had a 10-year NBA career who was just a few years removed from the league when he was holding camps at St. Louis University, his college alma mater, in the summertime.
Regular attendees included the best of the best still active in the NBA, names such as Oscar Robertson, Elvin Hayes and Rick Barry.
Chuck Jensen, who was from Pawnee City and whom Johnson met while playing at Nebraska, was coaching in California at the time and saw an advertisement for the camp. Jensen and Johnson kept in touch long distance by letter and came into personal contact each summer when Jensen was back visiting Nebraska. He reached out to Johnson to make him aware of the camp and try to determine a way to get themselves invited.
Initially, Macauley responded back to their request with a denial. He didn't have any logistics in place for coaches to come and simply observe.
But on second though, Macauley said he'd put the two on the staff and let them help out. Johnson recalls how the change of heart was explained. If they were going to come that far to be a part of it, Macauley said, it was the least he could do.
Johnson went out to near St. Louis and brushed elbows for a week with some of the best who ever played. Call the reversal divine intervention - Macauley held the camp in the countryside of Missouri, on the campus of a seminary.
When Johnson returned he was armed with a basketball knowledge that wasn't in place anywhere else in Nebraska.
His Pawnee City team that year had a series of games where it scored 101 on a Friday night then 106 the next evening. There was also a matchup with Wymore that is still ranked as the 11th-highest scoring game in Nebraska history. Pawnee City defeated Wymore 120-89.
"We didn't know what defense was in Southeast Nebraska at the time; we were trying to score," Johnson said.
Johnson and the Indians went to state that year in 1966. He came to Columbus in 1967 and coached the Discoverers to district championships in 1968, 1971 and 1972.
The '72 team defeated Lincoln East 71-67 for the state championship. That team still stands as the last group of Discoverers in a traditional team sport to raise a trophy.
Columbus built a 20-point lead with six minutes left in the game and hung on for the victory. The press helped turn a 48-41 lead into a 17-point cushion to start the fourth behind a 12-2 run.
Johnson stepped down after six years with Columbus, burned out, but could never quite remove himself from the court. After a few years away he started working with local kids at the YMCA.
His status as the top shooting coach around began to take on new meaning in the late 1990's when he started helping various teams such as Lakeview and the Runa-Bison All-Star club teams.
During that time, Johnson was introduced to Husker coach Danny Nee by Roger Brown, a member of that '72 team, and promoted as the shooting guru. Nee let Johnson work out with Nee's son then gave him 10 minutes with Larry Florence to make an impact.
Florence made each of the first few shots he took while Johnson was observing. But Johnson also noticed how slow and deliberate the motion was; it would never work at game speed. Initially suspicious of this unknown expert, Florence suddenly had his eyes opened.
Nee had to leave for the airport in a few minutes, spoke with Florence in his office then called Johnson in after the conversation. Florence wanted to see Johnson again that afternoon.
Nee, by the way, and Barry Collier who followed him at NU, will be at the dinner on Thursday.
Johnson's credibility and stature has only grown ever since. He's worked with Division I college athletes and junior high players. He doesn't discriminate based on age, gender, experience or talent.
There are so many stories like that one; too many to recount here or give total justice to over the next few days. But while Johnson's knowledge and anecdotes may be endless, it seems it was Macauley's reversal more than 50 years ago that made it all possible.
"I haven't dwelt on it much, but I really don't know what I would have done because I was at a crossroads, so to speak. I was close to trying to find a different profession," Johnson said. "...If I do something else, I'll probably make more money. I'm not real happy with the way I'm doing this. Maybe I would have got out, but we wouldn't have done what we did at Pawnee City if it weren't for those camps. I never would have gotten to Columbus if it hadn't been for the camps."